What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Ask Dr. Ruth’ on Hulu and ‘Trading Spaces’ in Chapel Hill

Dr. Ruth documentary shines new light on famed sex therapist

‘Ask Dr. Ruth,’ the new documentary about famed sex therapist Ruth Westheimer, tells her story as a Holocaust survivor and how she became a pop culture icon. It was made by a Duke University graduate. By
Ask Dr. Ruth (HULU) - This documentary — which screened at Full Frame in Durham this spring — chronicles the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist, transforming the conversation around sexuality. For the film, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and the unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) -Two families in Chapel Hill swap homes for makeovers from the show’s designers. Hopefully this doesn’t go as sideways as the Raleigh show that aired in March.

Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, the author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband is determined to find eligible mates for her five single daughters.

Wedding at Graceland (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a country star with a rising career has short time to plan her wedding when a date opens up at Graceland Chapel.

