What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Ask Dr. Ruth’ on Hulu and ‘Trading Spaces’ in Chapel Hill

'Ask Dr. Ruth,' the new documentary about famed sex therapist Ruth Westheimer, tells her story as a Holocaust survivor and how she became a pop culture icon. It was made by a Duke University graduate.

Ask Dr. Ruth (HULU) - This documentary — which screened at Full Frame in Durham this spring — chronicles the life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist, transforming the conversation around sexuality. For the film, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and the unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

Trading Spaces (8 p.m., TLC) -Two families in Chapel Hill swap homes for makeovers from the show’s designers. Hopefully this doesn’t go as sideways as the Raleigh show that aired in March.

Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, the author of a self-help book on how to find the perfect husband is determined to find eligible mates for her five single daughters.

Wedding at Graceland (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, a country star with a rising career has short time to plan her wedding when a date opens up at Graceland Chapel.

