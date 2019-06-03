The show must go on! St. Paul and The Broken Bones reschedule Band Together concert.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones will headline this year’s Band Together NC charity show to benefit Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, June 1 at Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater. Photo courtesy of Band Together NC.

When St. Paul & The Broken Bones took the Red Hat Amphitheater stage Saturday night, a key part of their band was missing: the lead singer.

Paul Janeway, lead singer of the Birmingham, Ala.-based retro soul act, had an emergency appendectomy on May 27, Memorial Day, according to the band’s Facebook page. He arrived in Raleigh with the band to headline the Band Together NC Main Event concert June 1.

Up until the last minute, he had intentions of performing until it became clear that he should rest his vocal chords, a spokesperson for Band Together NC said. Janeway came on stage to tell the audience the news after opening act Toots and the Maytals, and his band played an abbreviated instrumental set.

A new date with the full band has been rescheduled for Aug. 29, also at Red Hat Amphitheater. Tickets for the June 1 concert will be honored.

Band Together released the following statement Monday:

“It is with sincere regret that our 2019 Band Together Main Event concert was shortened last night due to health issues impacting Paul Janeway, St. Paul & The Broken Bones lead singer. We are thankful to the band for coming to Raleigh with every intent to perform and support the Band Together mission. Although Paul was heartbroken to deliver the unfortunate news about his health, we share his excitement to reschedule the show and fulfill our commitment to the thousands of valued ticket holders.”

The band’s June 2 concert in Wilmington also has been postponed until Sept. 6.

The band was set to headline Band Together NC’s annual fundraising concert. The nonprofit raises money each year for various community organizations. This year’s beneficiary is the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. Saturday, Band Together announced more than $1 million had been raised to help fight hunger.

The spokesperson for Band Together said organizers were notified earlier in the week about Janeway’s surgery but that he still had hopes to perform. The only request was for a chair for on stage.

Band Together arranged for him to sit on a throne, the spokesperson said.

During the opening act, a doctor was called to examine Janeway, the spokesperson said, and a decision was made for him not to perform.

But the band’s remaining members said they still wanted to play since they were already dressed.

An opening act for the new show will be announced at a later date.

Thorne Daubenspeck, executive director of Band Together NC, and St. Paul & The Broken Bones lead singer Paul Janeway at Red Hat Amphitheater June 1. Due to health reasons, Janeway was unable to perform with his band. Robin Goldman

Florence and the Machine opening act

In other concert news, Florence and the Machine announced that Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will not be able to perform as an opening act at the June 5 concert in Raleigh due to a “hearing issue.”

Instead, Grace VanderWaal will perform as the opening act June 5 as well as June 6 in Alpharetta; June 8 in Orlando; and June 9 in Miami.

The show will be held at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

VanderWaal won NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2016 at the age of 12, thanks to her unique voice and ukulele skills. Now 15, VanderWaal has released new music, including the single, “Stray.” According to a news release, she also has been cast as the lead in “Stargirl,” a film that will be shown on Disney’s streaming service, and is “looking forward to prom.”