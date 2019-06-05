What’s going on this week? Here are 14 of our Best Bets.

Twenty One Pilots is bringing its Bandito Tour to PNC Arena with Bear Hands as the opening act on June 11.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.





Twenty One Pilots

If you’re “stressed out,” surely a “ride” to PNC with some fellow “heathens” for a little “chlorine” will set you right. Twenty One Pilots is bringing its Bandito Tour to PNC Arena with Bear Hands as the opening act. PNC Arena, Raleigh. June 11, 7 p.m. From $55. ticketmaster.com





Wu-Tang Clan

Head over to Red Hat as hip-hop phenoms Wu-Tang Clan take the stage as part of their 36 Chambers 25th anniversary Celebration Tour. Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. June 8, 8 p.m. From $54.50. redhatamphitheater.com

Live & Local Spring Fest 2019

Live local (think: eat, drink, see, hear) at the 2019 installment of Live & Local presented by Artsplosure in partnership with Live It Up! Hillsborough Street. Take the boo or besties for food trucks and craft beers and tunes from the main stage, or bring the littles for a day of fam fun at the Kid’s Zone with performances and craft activities. Hillsborough Street, Raleigh. June 8, noon-7 p.m. Free. liveandlocalhillsboroughst.com

Pimento Cheese Festival

Say cheese and belly up for the cheesiest weekend event — literally — as food trucks offering the Southern delicacy line Cary’s Academy Street for the second annual event. Tempt your palate with pimento cheese samples and local brews while enjoying live music in Downtown Park and showing off your art skills with a pimento cheese sculpting contest. Downtown Cary. June 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free to attend. townofcary.org





The Pimento Cheese Festival is in downtown Cary and features samples and a pimento cheese sculpting contest. Observer files

Raleigh’s International Food Festival

Load the fam in the van and come hungry to celebrate Raleigh’s diversity via global bites, beer and wine; bands and dance performances (think from salsa and samba to hip-hop and K-pop); a tricycle race, jump rope, hula hoop and more. City Plaza, Raleigh. June 8, noon-10 p.m. Free. downtownraleigh.org/do/raleighs-international-food-festival1





Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo

After you’ve feasted on cheese and international foods, head to downtown Raleigh for a food truck rodeo that spans the length of Fayetteville Street. Bring your appetite, if you have any tummy room left. June 9, 12 noon-6 p.m. downtownraleighfoodtruckrodeo.com

Flip Flop 1k for ALS

Forget teaching your rabbit to slam dunk or balancing the most spoons on your body—nOg Run Club answers the call for your Guinness World Record dreams with the World’s Largest Flip Flop 1k, hosted at Bond Brothers Beer Co.. Having set the world record in each of its first four annual installments, the event is back to reclaim its title (stolen a few weeks ago by a group in Arizona with 1,587 participants). So flip on those flops and fulfill those world-record dreams — and, most importantly, do it in the name of fighting ALS. See you there! 202 E. Cedar St., Cary. June 8, 10:30 a.m. Registration $20-$25, group of 10 for $160. nogrunclub.com/race-series/2019-worlds-largest-flip-flop-1k/





New art gallery opening

Putting the “art” in smart weekend plans is downtown Raleigh’s newest contemporary art gallery, The Centerpiece. Catch a sneak of the digs during First Friday with opening exhibit “Dwellings,” or during a fun-filled grand opening kickoff Saturday featuring Coco Forte and Person’s Street Pharmacy Cafe tasty treats and Mimosa Bar refreshments, as well as a raffle. Local artist Dan Nelson will be on-site Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. 719 N. Person St., Raleigh. June 7-8. Free. thecenterpiece.com





Bands, Bites and Boats

Head to Bond Park for some boat-floating fun as the Boathouse hosts tunes, food trucks and after-hours boat rentals so we can all float on together in the setting sun. Landlubbers can bring lawn chairs and still join the fun. Event is hosted one Friday each month; this week, enjoy music by My Cousin Skinny, food by Humble Pig and brews by Brueprint. Bond Park, Cary. June 7, 5-8 p.m. Free. townofcary.org/recreation-enjoyment/events/special-events/bands-bites-and-boats-at-bond-park





‘Cats’

The beloved musical that brought us “Memory” is back with new sound design, direction and choreography to enchant longtime story lovers and a new generation of theatergoers alike. DPAC, Durham. June 4-9, times vary. From $61. dpacnc.com/events/detail/cats





Get moving at Marbles

Workout for a cause when Raleigh Group Fitness returns to Marbles Museum, led by Brit Guerin, Ashley Liu Kirkman and Conner Traywick, and set to the beats of Bunn DJ Company. Last year’s pop-up workout raised over $1,100 to give underserved children the chance to visit and enjoy the museum. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. June 5, 5:45-6:45 p.m. GA $18, RGF member $9. raleighgroupfitness.com





The Mighty O.A.R.

Drown yourself in “love and memories” as O.A.R. takes the stage at Red Hat for its summer tour, with special guests American Authors and Huntertones. Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. June 12, 6:30 p.m. From $22. redhatamphitheater.com/events/oar

DTF: Date the Friend

Classing up the associated acronym, DTF is back, hosted by Regina Twine of Eyes Up Here Comedy and Jon Sandlin. Format: A friend of some fab super-datable single with modicum time/energy to spare presents a 5-minute PowerPoint (for real) on why peeps should date said friend while super-flattered friend sits onstage enjoying praise and jokes. Post-presentation, you, the audience, engage in a Q&A with presenting friend and singleton (and if sparks fly for you and said single, you fill out an available contact form). This is an all-inclusive event. Proceeds go to InterAct in support of victims of domestic violence in Wake County. The Wicked Witch, 416 W. South St., Raleigh. June 8, 8-11:30 p.m. $5. facebook.com/334224197232171





Summer Crush Beer Fest

Summer. Beer samples. Food. Friends. Need we say more? OK, we’ll indulge you — think a block-party style fete at Raleigh Beer Garden with a fab lineup of diverse and delish local to national breweries serving up two samples (while supplies last) against the backdrop of live music, with the outdoor grill fired up as well. Check Insta (@ralbeergarden) for updates. Ticket includes sampling mug. But please leave your canine bestie at home. Raleigh Beer Garden, 614 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Jun3 8, 2-6 p.m. $45. theraleighbeergarden.com/events





Outdoor Prince Party

Purple will reign — but hopefully not rain — for this outdoor Prince party in honor of the late icon’s birthday. Bring the fam and sing along as Epic Nights band belts all of your fave Prince hits. The mini-me(s) will totes enjoy the bounce house and yard games while you take that tribute trip down memory lane. Tobacco Road Brewing, 505 W. Jones St., Raleigh. June 8, 1-11 p.m. Price. facebook.com/events/800991600286247/