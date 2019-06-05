Martin Scorsese’s new Dylan documentary will screen in Raleigh before it hits Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story” will debut on Netflix. It’s about Dylan mounting a gypsy-style traveling circus of a concert tour in 1975-1976.

On June 11, there will be a Triangle-exclusive screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story” at the Rialto Theater in Raleigh. The new documentary, produced by Netflix, concerns the folk rock legend’s gypsy-style traveling circus of a concert tour in 1975-76. It arrives on Netflix June 12.

A roster of Dylan’s musical contemporaries joined him on the tour, including Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn, Joni Mitchell and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. The film is a follow-up to Scorsese’s 2005 documentary “No Direction Home,” about Dylan in the early to mid-‘60s. 7 pm. Admission is $9.75 ($8.00 for students and seniors). Details: 919-834-2233 or ambassadorcinemas.com.

Other Highlights

▪ June 7, the NC Museum’s outdoor Summer Films series is featuring Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy rom-com “The Princess Bride,” which won the online “battle of the romantic comedies.” Free for members, and children (6-under), $7 for nonmembers. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

▪ June 7, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is offering up a double feature of Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime caper “Reservoir Dogs,” followed by The Wachowski Brothers’ 1996 cult thriller “Bound,” as part of RetroNoir. The double bill begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $9.

June 12, the Cinema Overdrive series presents David E. Durston’s 1970 horror flick “I Drink Your Blood.” Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ June 7, Laurent Tirard’s 2018 historical comedy “Return of the Hero (Le Retour du Heros)” screens at The Cary at 2 p.m. and 7p.m. followed by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 classic “The Godfather, Part II” at 9 p.m. (There will be encores of “Return of the Hero” on June 8 at 7 p.m., June 9 at 2 p.m., and June 13 at 9:15 p.m.).

June 8, it’s Coppola’s 1990 crime drama “The Godfather, Part III” at 9 p.m. June 12, Jethro Waters’ 2018 documentary “F11 and Be There” about local acclaimed photographer Burk Uzzle will be shown followed by a Q&A. On June 13, Jeremy Workman’s 2018 documentary “The World Before Your Feet” screens at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Admission is $3-$5 to each film, except for the “F11 and Be There” events which is $10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ June 7, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a Drag Show for John Waters’ 1988 musical comedy “Hairspray,” presented in partnership with Raleigh Pride. June 9, the Film Club is featuring Claire Denis’ 2018 mystery drama “High Life.” June 10 through June 12, there will be Movie Parties for Tom Cruise’s 1987 action hit “Top Gun.” June 10 through 13, the Kids Camp series is showing the 2001 animated adventure “Shrek.”

June 11, another Tony Scott film, 1983’s “The Hunger” screens as part of Terror Tuesday. June 12, Weird Wednesday is screening John Waters’ 1977 crime comedy “Desperate Living.” Check the Alamo’s website for show-times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ June 9, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues their Summer Movie Series with a showing of Gary Ross’ 1998 fantasy drama “Pleasantville” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ June 9, the Cinema Inc.’s 53rd season continues at the Rialto Theater with Alan J. Pakula’s 1982 drama “Sophie’s Choice,” starring Meryl Streep. Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-20 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.