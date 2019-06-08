What to Watch on Saturday: New movies from Hallmark and Lifetime, Jayme Closs on 48 HOURS

‘Jayme Closs: Hometown Hero’ on CBS’ 48 Hours CBS News journalists explore the courage of Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs, held captive for 88 days before escaping ,and how she and her community have bonded to help her heal. Watch Saturday, June 8 at 10/9c on CBS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBS News journalists explore the courage of Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs, held captive for 88 days before escaping ,and how she and her community have bonded to help her heal. Watch Saturday, June 8 at 10/9c on CBS.

Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau (6 p.m., Oxygen) - It’s the second episode of this four-episode true crime series about the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado, Calif., in 2011. Background on the case: 6-year-old Max Shacknai died after a fall in his father’s house, while under the care of the father’s girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau. Max’s father is Medicis Pharmaceutical CEO Jonah Shacknai. Two days later, Zahau is found naked and gagged with her hands tied behind her back, hanging from a balcony in the same mansion. Police call it suicide, saying Zahau felt guilty over Max’s death. But do people usually get naked and bind and gag themselves before hanging themselves? There are other peculiar clues that point to a more sinister possibility than suicide. This limited documentary series examines all aspects of the case, interviewing family members, law enforcement officers and investigators. Leading the investigation for Oxygen are former prosecutor Loni Coombs, crime journalist Billy Jensen and forensic criminologist Paul Holes.

Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a woman tries to save her family’s wedding shoe business.

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Annalise is in charge of a wedding at Mick and Olivia’s inn, but things get complicated when she finds out the best man is her ex-boyfriend, Brad. Now dealing with the guy who broke her heart in addition to planning bumps along the way, Annalise really feels the pressure when a potential investor for her new business arrives without warning. Luckily, she and Brad work through their awkwardness and he helps her out in an unexpected way. Also, Mick and Olivia celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first date. This stars Cindy Busby, Tyler Hynes, Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett, Sunita Prasad and Lane Edwards.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.