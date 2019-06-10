What to Watch on Monday: Dateline looks at the murder of a Utah college student

“Dateline NBC” correspondents tackle true crime cases each week. NBC

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Dateline reports on Lauren McCluskey, a University of Utah college student murdered by ex-boyfriend Melvin Rowland. McCluskey, a track-and-field student athlete, had broken up with Rowland after learning he had lied about his name, age and criminal past, and had reported to campus security that he had been harassing her.

Wedding Cake Championship (10 p.m., Food) - Five baking teams — including Traci and Erik Rankins of Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts in Greensboro — must make a cake topper that’s an ode to music. The teams meet their clients, Ashley and Phil, who got engaged while dancing.

Straight Forward (Acorn) - The US premiere of a New Zealand-set crime drama, which was BBC and ITV’s highest rated series of the year. In the series, a con woman gets even for a family member’s murder by robbing the crime boss behind the hit. But things don’t go as planned so she must flee with her mother from Denmark to New Zealand to start a new life.

