Hulu series puts out a casting call for paid extras in Wilmington

The upcoming Hulu series “Reprisal” will start filming in Wilmington this Friday, and they’re looking for extras.

An email from the casting agency said it is looking for males and females of all ethnicities and all ages to be paid extras for the duration of filming. The pay is the standard $64 for 8 hours and time-and-a-half for every hour that exceeds the eighth hour.

“Reprisal” is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, who executive produced Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It is created, written and executive produced by Josh Corbin, whose credits include “StartUp” and “Quantum Break.”

The casting agency describes “Reprisal” as a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.”

The cast so far includes Abigail Spencer (“Timeless”), Rodrigo Santoro (“Westworld”), Mena Massoud (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”), Madison Davenport (“Sharp Objects”), Rhys Wakefield (“True Detective” Season 3), David Dastmalchian (“MacGyver”), W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) and Gilbert Owuor (“Goliath”).

Those interesting in becoming a paid extra should go to the Facebook page for TW Cast and Recruit — facebook.com/TWCastandRecruit — and find the link for “Reprisal,” as well as instructions on how to submit an application and how to register at castifi.com/talent.