What to Watch on Tuesday: Tonight’s the night for pint-sized Raleigh violinst on ‘AGT’

America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - Raleigh’s pint-sized violinist, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, will audition on tonight’s show. For real this time. NBC confirms that tonight is the night. You can read more about Tyler here.

Ice on Fire (8 p.m., HBO) - This new documentary produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Leila Conners focuses on never-before-seen solutions designed to slow down the escalating climate change crisis. It presents innovations aimed at reducing carbon in the atmosphere, which could lead to a reduction in the global temperatures. DiCaprio previously collaborated with Conners on the environmental documentary “The 11th Hour.”

Stonewall Uprising (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - To mark the 50th anniversary of the event that ignited the modern fight for gay rights, an encore broadcast of the Peabody Award-winning documentary about the police raid on the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, NYC, which erupted into violent protests that lasted for days. Directed by Kate Davis and David Heilbroner.

Pose (10 p.m., FX) - Season 2 of this acclaimed drama spotlighting the legendary house mothers of New York City’s underground ball culture starts. This season, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) is forced to confront her own mortality after learning she is HIV positive, and with the encouragement of Pray Tell (Billy Porter), she breaks from Elektra (Dominique Jackson) to start her own house.

Press Your Luck (10 p.m., ABC) - ABC’s primetime game show revival continues with “Press Your Luck,” in which three contestants compete against one another and answer questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Then, they use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. We live for the WHAMMY.

