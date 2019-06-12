What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Mythbusters’ host launches new ‘Savage Builds’ show

Adam Savage holds the remote controller, ready to launch the panjandrums first test during Season 1 of “Savage Builds” on the Science Channel. Science Channel

Savage Builds (10 p.m., Science) - In his new series, Adam Savage of “Mythbusters” focuses on building one project per episode, creating a Mad Max monster roadster, a rocket-propelled Panjandrum from WWII, a rapid-fire hot dog gun and more. Tonight’s premiere has Savage building a real “Iron Man” suit prototype, using 250 pieces of armor that were 3D-printed in titanium. By the way, Savage just published a great memoir called “Every Tool’s a Hammer: Life Is What You Make It.”

Also on tonight . . .

First Responders Live (9 p.m., Fox) - This new unscripted series gives viewers a look at fearless first responders as they answer calls from across the country. Hosted by TV journalist Josh Elliott.

Card Sharks (9 p.m., ABC) - “Press Your Luck” premiered last night, and now it’s “Card Sharks.” If you loved a game show from the 70s or 80s, ABC is working on bringing it back! (There’s another new episode of “Press Your Luck” tonight at 8 and “Match Game” airs at 10.)

Queen Sugar (9 p.m., OWN) - Season 4 starts with the Bordelon siblings putting their complicated lives aside to come together to run the sugar cane farm.

Krypton (10 p.m., Syfy) - Season 2 of the prequel series based on Superman characters starts tonight. The show follows Superman’s grandfather as a young man fighting to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 has General Dru-Zod in control and Krypton locked in a battle over its freedom and future.

