What’s going on this week? Here are 13 of our Best Bets.

NCMA Summer Concerts

Ah, sweet summer. Take it in on the primo NCMA lawn with some alfresco tunes by Asheville-based bluegrass bests Steep Canyon Rangers. The Grammy-winning ensemble’s latest album moves “the boundaries of what this genre can be,” according to Slant magazine. The show also features Chatham Rabbits, as part of the summer concerts series. NCMA, Raleigh. June 14, 8 p.m. Reserved members for $41, nonmembers for $45; GA members for $27, nonmembers for $29. ncartmuseum.org

‘Pepperland’

“Yesterday” the Beatles seemed so far away — but between the upcoming film and the Beatles tribute dance at the Durham Performing Arts Center, The Beatles are back, at least for the moment. As part of the American Dance Festival, the Mark Morris Dance Group will present “Pepperland,” a unique tribute to the 50th anniversary of the band’s groundbreaking album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” scored with, you guessed it, plenty of “Pepper” hits, as well as six album-inspired originals. DPAC, Durham. June 19-20, times vary. From $31. dpacnc.com

Tube the Neuse V

“Alexa, order an inflatable cooler.” Time to prime yourself for the fifth installment of Explore Raleigh’s epic Tube the Neuse event. Tubes, sunscreen, cooler, the good life… check! 12101 Old Falls of Neuse Road, Wake Forest. June 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/352990665349240/

Durham Food Truck Rodeo

Bring your food truck rodeo game to Durham Central Park as dozens of the Triangles’ fave food trucks amass alongside an all-star lineup of funkateers via The Up and Up. Durham Central Park, Durham. June 16, noon to 4 p.m. Free to attend. durhamcentralpark.org/events/food-truck-rodeo-info/





A taste of Transfer

If you haven’t hit up Raleigh’s newest food hall (housed in the historic Carolina Coach Garage and Shop), now’s your chance to taste and tour Transfer via this fundraising event. Sample your way through a delish lineup of food/bev vendors, and peep the the area beyond the hall (The Ware Townhomes, Guest House Raleigh, The Shaffer House and more) via Preservation North Carolina, “saving places that matter.” 500 E. Davie St., Raleigh. June 18, 5-8 p.m. Tickets $35, includes one-year PNC membership. transfercofoodhall.com/upcoming-events/2019/6/18/a-taste-of-transfer-with-preservation-north-carolina

Blackberry Festival

Life’s a garden, dig it. Move over, strawberries and blueberries — it’s the blackberry’s time to shine. Load up the fam and head to The Well-Fed Community Garden for this third annual fest featuring lots of goodness (think family activities, garden eats, live music and more). Tickets include a pizza dinner from The Garden’s pizza oven, blackberry cobbler and one drink ticket (adults). Note, Fido will need to stay home for this one. 1321 Athens Drive, Raleigh. June 15, 4-8 p.m. Adults $20, children under 12 for $10, kids under 2 free. irregardless.com/upcoming/3rd-annual-blackberry-festival/





Daiquiri Dash

Will run for food? What about daiquiris? Yes, please. Come enjoy a trail run (no timers, walkers welcome) at Dorothea Dix Park and reward yourself with a free daiquiri, tunes, food and fun. Bonus? Costumes encouraged (we see you tutus!) Additional post-race drinks available for purchase. Race time is 2 p.m. Registration cost includes a tee, race bib, medal and one free daiquiri. Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh. June 15, noon-4 p.m. From $19.99. eventbrite.com/e/daiquiri-dash-raleigh-nc-tickets

Spirits of NC

Sip your way through a curated set of North Carolina spirits, including more than 40 statewide distillers showcasing their finest tastings and cocktails, plus great food, raffle prizes and live music. Go VIP for early admission, a VIP buffet and more. See you there! Raleigh Beer Garden. 614 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. June 15, noon-4 p.m. General admission $35, VIP tickets $60. theraleighbeergarden.com/events

The Man Expo

Father’s Day plans = made. Answering pop’s (or any man in your life’s) man cave dreams is The Man Expo, aka the Triangle’s largest man cave — with all your dude’s guy’s-guy dreams answered. Think craft beer/spirit sampling, electronics, automotive, travel, gaming, fitness, grooming/health, gadgets galore and much more all under one manly roof. So man up and join in. Bonus, it’s for a good cause: A portion of proceeds benefit the Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness. Jim Graham Building, N.C. State Fairgrounds, Raleigh. June 15-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. VIP Man Cave experience $40, adult ticket $12, kids 5-12 tickets $5 each. manexponc.com





Grungefest Summer Kickoff

If your glory days were garbed in a flannel, Converse and ripped jeans with a Nirvana soundtrack (or the like) playing on loop in the background, this one’s for you — featuring Angry Chair (Alice in Chains tribute), Joe Hero (Foo Fighters tribute), Third Eye (Tool tribute) and Badmotorfinger (Soundgarden tribute). Pre-show party at the venue (5 p.m.) for some Redneck BBQ Lab food truck fare, plus drink specials, game and a chance to win Stella Lounge upgrades for the show. Ritz Raleigh. June 15, 6 p.m. $10. livenation.com

Rose & Roses Wine and Floral Class

Rosé all day at The Wine Feed Durham with six selections while you create your own bouquet of roses with guidance from The English Garden. 307 S. Roxboro St., Raleigh. June 19, 7-8:30 p.m. $65. thewinefeed.com

Super Duper Duck Splash

Rubber ducky, you’re the one! Support local youth programs — and fun in general — with this 5,000-duck race. Adopt a duck for the chance to win cash, prizes and epic bragging rights. Vendors, face-painting booths, games, DJ and food trucks will be on-site. First place wins $1,500, second earns $1,000 and third grabs $750, plus a chance at such prizes as rounds of golf, gift cards and more. Adopt your ducks now online (you don’t have to be present to win, but who wants to miss this?). Game on. 7700 Perry Creek Road, Wake Forest. June 15, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Duck adoptions from $5. duckrace.com/wakeforest

Throwback to the ’90s Party

Motown Philly’s back again — kind of. Fete 20 years of Carolina Ale House with Triangle-wide parties that celebrate the ’90s when the sports pub was born. Carolina Ale Houses. June 15, 3-10 p.m. Free to attend. carolinaalehouse.com