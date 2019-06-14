Dan Aykroyd double feature hits the big screen

This Nov. 18, 1978 photo shows Dan Aykroyd as Elwood Blues, left, and John Belushi as Jake Blues, performing as the Blues Brothers on “Saturday Night Live,” in New York. AP Photo

On June 14, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is serving up a double feature of classic ‘80s comedies directed by John Landis and co-starring Dan Aykroyd. First up, there’s 1983’s “Trading Places,” which pairs Aykroyd with Eddie Murphy as a rich commodities broker and a streetwise hustler. Their lives get turned upside down due to a “nurture vs. nature” experiment concocted by a couple of wealthy brothers played by Ralph Bellamy and Don Ameche. Jamie Lee Curtis, Denholm Elliot, and Paul Gleeson also star (and look for a cameo by Al Franken!).





That’s followed by 1980’s “The Blues Brothers,” an over-the-top all-star musical that’s dominated by Aykroyd’s best friend and collaborator, John Belushi. Akroyd and Belushi play blues-obsessed siblings who put their band back together so that they can save their old Catholic orphanage from foreclosure. Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Carrie Fisher, Cab Calloway, John Candy and John Lee Hooker also star (Look for a cameo by Steven Spielberg.)

June 19, the MovieDiva series is presenting Mervyn LeRoy’s 1933 classic “Gold Diggers of 1933,” starring Dick Powell, Ruby Keeler, Joan Blondell, and Ginger Rogers. 7 p.m. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Other Highlights

▪ June 14, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing Tim Ritter’s 1987 thriller “Killing Spree” as part of the Video Vortex series. June 16, John Ford’s 1939 Western classic “Stagecoach” gets two screenings. June 17-June 19, it’s Paul King’s 2017 comedy adventure “Paddington 2” as part of the Kids Camp series. Also June 17, Film Club is presenting David Robert Mitchell’s 2018 drama “Under the Silver Lake,” while Fist City is featuring John Milius’ 1982 action fantasy “Conan the Barbarian.”

June 18, there will be a Movie Party for Stephan Elliot’s 1994 musical comedy “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” and the Terror Tuesday series is showing Stuart Gordon’s 1987 horror flick “Dolls.” June 19, Dean Parisot’s 1999 sci-fi comedy “Galaxy Quest” screens as part of the Weird Wednesday series. Check the Alamo’s website for show-times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ June 14, at Regency Park in Cary, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” is featuring the 2018 animated hit “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” The film begins at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.

▪ June 15, The Cary theater is showing Jeremy Workman’s 2018 documentary “The World Before Your Feet” at 7 p.m. (There will be an encore on June 16 at 2 p.m.). $3-$5. June 20, “Beyond: The Film Festival” kicks off with William Wyler’s 1946 classic “The Best Years of Our Lives” at 1 p.m., followed by Shorts Block 1: “Tormented Heroes” at 7p.m., and Shorts Block 2: “Fantasy + Super Heroes” at 9 p.m. Each “Beyond” event is $9 ($60 for a Festival Pass). Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ June 16, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues its Summer Movie Series with a showing of Harold Ramis’ 1980 comedy “Caddyshack” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ June 17, the Rialto Theatre’s Monday at the Movies series is presenting Fred Zinnemann’s 1953 romantic drama “From Here to Eternity,” starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, and Deborah Kerr. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.