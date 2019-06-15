What to Watch on Saturday: New true crime series on Oxygen and ID - one with a Kennedy link

‘Death in the Bayou: The Jennings’ preview This new four-part true crime documentary on Investigation Discovery looks at the unsolved murders of eight women found dead in or around the small town of Jennings, Louisiana, between 2005 and 2009. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This new four-part true crime documentary on Investigation Discovery looks at the unsolved murders of eight women found dead in or around the small town of Jennings, Louisiana, between 2005 and 2009.

Murder and Justice: The Case of Martha Moxley (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This three-night TV event, hosted by former federal prosecutor Laura Coates, explores the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley in Greenwich, Conn. Michael Skakel, cousin to the Kennedy family, was found guilty of the murder in 2002, but the conviction was reversed in 2013 when a judge ruled that Skakel’s original trial lawyer did not provide a competent defense. Did he do it? With the help of crime experts, Coates looks at the case’s original evidence and tests new theories that examine potentially overlooked clues. The case also explores the effects that money, privilege and media frenzy can have on a quest for justice. This will include interviews with those connected to the case, including former LAPD homicide detective Mark Fuhrman, attorney Mickey Sherman and Skakel’s cousin and advocate Robert Kennedy Jr. The next two parts air over the next two Saturday nights. Martha Moxley murder investigated on ID

Love, Take Two (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, the producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples as they plan their weddings. But she finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as the groom-to-be.

Death in the Bayou: The Jennings 8 (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This new four-part true crime documentary looks at the unsolved murders of eight women found dead in or around the small town of Jennings, Louisiana, between 2005 and 2009. Some of the bodies had their throats slashed, but some were too decomposed to determine cause of death, and all were were found discarded in bayous and back roads. All of the women were connected and there have been suspects over the years, but no one has ever been charged. The series follows the quest of two women related to one of the victims (Whitnei Dubois) as they uncover shocking new information. There are interviews with family members of victims, law enforcement and previous suspects. Two parts air tonight and the final two parts air Sunday at 10 p.m.

