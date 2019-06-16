What to Watch on Sunday: Kevin Bacon stars in Showtime’s new Boston crime drama

Kevin Bacon, left, as Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward in Showtime’s “City on a Hill.” SHOWTIME

City on a Hill (9 p.m., Showtime) - Showtime offered up the first episode of this new drama for a free sneak peek last week, but its official premiere comes tonight. The epic series is set in Boston in the early 1990s and follows a corrupt FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) and his unlikely alliance with an assistant district attorney (Aldis Hodge). The two men — initially at odds — team up to take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that ultimately subverts the entire criminal justice system in Boston.

Apollo’s Moon Shot (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - Smithsonian Channel launches a six-week celebration of man’s first steps on the Moon with a series highlighting the network’s unique and rare access to Apollo artifacts from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and using an augmented reality app that lets users participate in the mission. There’s stunning footage of each mission — some of it rarely seen — combined with NASA’s oral histories taken directly from the astronauts’ debriefings.

Euphoria (10 p.m., HBO) - A new drama series starring Zendaya about a group of high school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. The series is created and written by Sam Levinson and also stars Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Syndey Sweeney and Maude Apatow.

Death in the Bayou: The Jennings 8 (10 p.m., ID) - We get the final two parts of this true crime series examining the unsolved murders of eight women found dead in or around the small town of Jennings, Louisiana, between 2005 and 2009.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.