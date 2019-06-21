What to Watch on Friday: Hulu’s ‘Bravest Knight’ is a family friendly LGBTQ tale

‘The Bravest Knight’ – A Hulu Original animated series Hulu's animated series 'The Bravest Knight' is an LGBTQ story about two dads (a prince and a knight) raising a daughter who also wants to be a knight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hulu's animated series 'The Bravest Knight' is an LGBTQ story about two dads (a prince and a knight) raising a daughter who also wants to be a knight.

The Bravest Knight (Hulu) - This original Hulu animated series follows former pumpkin farmer Sir Cedric, now grown and married to Prince Andrew, the prince of his dreams, sharing with his 10-year-old adopted daughter Nia how he transformed from farmer to knight. Nia, training to become a knight herself, learns values such as honor, justice and compassion. All episodes are available today. T.R. Knight voices Sir Cedric, Bobby Moynihan is young Cedric’s troll sidekick Grunt and Storm Reid is Nia. It will also feature the voices of RuPaul, Christine Baranski, Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz and Steven Weber. The story is based on the popular children’s book by Daniel Errico (“The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived”).

Robert Shaw: Man of Many Voices (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters documentary narrated by David Hyde Pierce tells the story of one of our greatest choral music conductors, Robert Shaw.

Dateline: NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Two decades after Bonnie Haim goes missing in Jacksonville, Fla., her son — who said at 3 years old that he had seen his father hurting his mother — solves the mystery that haunted his childhood.

