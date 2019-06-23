What to Watch on Sunday: A new southern fleet for Season 6 of ‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’

NatGeo’s ‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ Season 6 Captain Reed Meredith returns to 'Wicked Tuna' as the sixth season of NatGeo's show visits the Outer Banks, NC for a North vs. South showdown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Captain Reed Meredith returns to 'Wicked Tuna' as the sixth season of NatGeo's show visits the Outer Banks, NC for a North vs. South showdown.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (8 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - Season 6 of this “Wicked Tuna” spinoff series set off the coast of North Carolina starts with opening day of bluefin season, and a new Southern fleet ready to take on Northern captains. Captain Zack Shackleton of the Rasta Rocket wants to prove that his 28-foot 2000 Contender can compete with boats twice its size, while Pinwheel’s Nothern captain, Tyler McLaughlin, is determined to win his first season down south. Reed Meredith and his brother Banks return to the Southern fleet this season after a five-year absence, and this time they have a powerful new boat, the Kahuna.

A Lie to Die For (8 p.m,. Oxygen) - This is a new Oxygen series telling true crime stories that have a big lie at the center. The first episode is about Mark Hacking and his wife, Lori Soares Hacking. The young Salt Lake City, Utah, couple were preparing to move to Chapel Hill so that Mark could attend medical school at UNC, when Lori, who was pregnant, discovered that Mark was lying about being accepted into medical school. In fact, Mark didn’t even have an undergraduate degree. Lori learned about Mark’s lie when she called UNC to inquire about financial aid and she confronted him. That’s when Lori disappeared. That’s all we’ll spoil here.

BET Awards (8 p.m., BET) - Regina Hall hosts the 19th annual awards show, at which Mary J. Blige will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Apollo 11 (9 p.m. and 11 p.m., CNN) - Director/producer Todd Douglas Miller‘s epic feature documentary captures the tense, exhilarating days and hours of the first landing on the moon. Developed primarily from newly-discovered 70mm footage and more than 11,000 hours of audio recordings, Miller and his team worked closely with the National Archives and NASA to locate, digitize, and restore all sources of material related to the Apollo 11 mission. It airs tonight with limited commercial interruption, and will encore Saturday, June 29, and Saturday, July 20, both days at 9 p.m. on CNN. There is also a companion podcast, “APOLLO 11: Beyond the Moon.” Additionally, Miller’s giant screen film “APOLLO 11: First Steps Edition,” will be installed at the Raleigh Marbles Kids Museum next month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yellowstone Live (10 p.m., National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild) - This four-night live event showcases the extraordinary wildlife and stunning vistas of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The next three installments air Monday through Wednesday.

The Long Goodbye: The Kara Tippetts Story (Netflix) - This documentary tells the story of Kara Tippetts, a young mother and writer diagnosed with cancer, who became nationally known as she blogged about her cancer diagnosis and treatment. Cell phone camera video also chronicled her battle in real time. Tippetts died in March 2015.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.