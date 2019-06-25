Entertainment

What to Watch on Tuesday: Shark attack cost surfer his leg, but it didn’t stop him

Mary Carillo, left, and Colin Cook for “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO.
Mary Carillo, left, and Colin Cook for “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO. HBO

Big Brother (8 p.m., CBS) - Season 21 of “Big Brother” begins. No North Carolina on this season.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10 p.m., HBO) - Surfer Colin Cook designed a surfing-specific prosthetic for himself after he lost his left leg during a shark attack in Oahu more than three years ago. Cook now dominates the adaptive surfing competitions across the country. The segment also features Cook’s girlfriend, Sydney Corcoran, a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing.

Tiananmen: The People vs. The Party (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, this documentary tells the story of the pro-democracy movement and demonstration that ended with brutal violence and set the stage for modern-day China.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

  Comments  