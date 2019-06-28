What’s going on this weekend? Our Best Bets, and that means fireworks.

Rascal Flatts star sings with his son on Hilton Head Island. And it’s adorable. Rascal Flatts bassist and harmony vocalist Jay DeMarcus stunned the crowd at Harbour Town this Independence Day with a surprise guest performance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rascal Flatts bassist and harmony vocalist Jay DeMarcus stunned the crowd at Harbour Town this Independence Day with a surprise guest performance.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.





Rascal Flatts

What hurts the most would be missing the opp to see these country crooners on their Summer Playlist Tour 2019 — so God bless the broken roads that led us straight to Coastal Credit Union Music Park. Special guests are Billy Currington and LOCASH. Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh. June 28, 7:30 p.m. From $28. Livenation.com

Ultimate Queen Celebration

Queen fans, this is your week. Before you head over to the North Carolina Museum of Art’s band-themed party and film night (see below), plan to plant yo’self at the Durham Performing Arts Center for the ultimate Queen experience featuring a five-piece band headlined by vocalist Marc Martel (and his uncanny Freddy Mercury sound) in this explosive tribute, where Queen’s most iconic anthems merge with riveting performance and production—and a “steroid-stacked set list.” DPAC, Durham. June 28, 8 p.m. From $29.50. dpacnc.com

Bohemian Rhapsody

“Scaramouch, Scaramouch, will you do the fandango?” If ever there was a chance, this is it, as “Bohemian Rhapsody” descends upon the NCMA lawn with this film screening and pre-flick movie party, where you can enjoy rock-royalty activities and even belt your fave Queen anthem with a pop-up chorus. So, basically, “we will rock you.” NCMA, Raleigh. June 29, 6:30 p.m. Members $8, nonmembers $10, children 6 and under free. ncartmuseum.org





Gwilym Lee, left, Rami Malek and Joe Mazzello in a scene from “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Twentieth Century Fox via AP Alex Bailey

Bill of Rights

The North Carolina Museum of History will display an original copy of the Bill Rights, which is rarely taken out of the climate-controlled vault it normally lives in at the State Archives, according to a news release. It will be on display in a lobby case from June 29 through July 7. According to the museum, each of the 13 original states had its own original copy of the document. North Carolina’s copy was kept at the State Capitol until a Union soldier snatched it in 1865, according to the museum. More than 150 years later, the FBI helped bring it back home. 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. ncmuseumofhistory.org

North Carolina’s copy of its original Bill of Rights will be displayed for a limited time in a lobby case at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, June 29 through July 7. State Archives

Wind Down Wednesday

Pump up the volume on hump days this summer with the free family-friendly Wind Down Wednesday summer concert series at Waverly Place in Cary featuring local acts. Kids can enjoy the Waverly Place Playground, and Fido can come along too (if well-behaved and leashed). This week: Soul Psychedelique. Waverly Place, Cary. July 3, 6-9 p.m. Free. waverlycary.com





Happy Birthday, America!

From Koka Booth (Cary, 3 p.m.) to Southern Village (Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.) to Durham Bulls Athletic Park (Durham, immediately following baseball game) to PNC Arena (Raleigh, 6 p.m.), Brier Creek (Raleigh, 7 p.m.) and more, there are plenty of opportunities for you to wave your flags and get your fireworks this year. July 4. Free. Find the fireworks guide at newsobserver.com.

Independence Day at the State Capitol

Fancy some quill writing, pie-ing the redcoat and gearing up in Revolutionary-era garb? All this can be yours as patriotism abounds at the State Capitol for this annual July Fourth family-friendly tradition, which includes a naturalization ceremony for new citizens (noon), post-ceremony “Salute to Independence,” patriotic music by the Raleigh Concert Band, carriage rides and more. Kona Ice of Raleigh and Sliced Wieners will be on-site to fuel the fun. 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. July 4, 11 a.m-3 p.m. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/648441022177000/





#CRAWLRALEIGH

If you pref pubs to parades and pyrotechnics, this one’s for you. The themed patriotic pub crawl — tequila drinkers wear red; vodka drinkers wear white; brown drinkers wear blue — features some of downtown Raleigh’s bar and nightlife destinations with signature drink specials and top tunes. Glenwood South, Raleigh. July 3, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $5-$100. talkoftherdu.com/crawlraleigh

New Orleans Trumpeter

Fete America’s birth with a night in the Big Easy as Nawlins trumpeter Shamarr Allen brings his New Orleans sounds to the Golden Belt SummerStage. Golden Belt, Durham. July 4, 8 p.m. Free. facebook.com/events/1798089173669553/

Taste 2019

Savor and explore a host of tasteful events as part of the Taste 2019 lineup in Durham. Think five big-name culinary events: the Grand Taste Experience & Beer Garden, Grand Taste Experience & Wine Garden, 1920s Speakeasy Nightclub (clandestine location), seven-course feast dinner from myriad chefs and cultures, culminating with the Let There Be Brunch (because all of the best weekends end in brunch). But this one will be hard to beat as Clouds Brewing, Loaf, It’s A Southern Thing, Duck Donuts, Counter Culture Coffee and Bedlam Vodka merge for the Brunch event of the year. June 26-29. Times, prices and locations vary. tastetheevent.com