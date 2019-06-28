‘Do the Right Thing’ is 30 years old. See the restored film on the big screen.

Spike Lee’s acclaimed film “Do the Right Thing” screens at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Nasher Museum of Art in Durham. Nasher Museum of Art

It’s been 30 years since Spike Lee’s classic “Do the Right Thing” was released. The Carolina Theatre will show a 4K restoration of the acclaimed comedy drama on June 30, the day it was released in 1989. $8-$10.

On June 28 through 30, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting Actionflix, a festival of action classics from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Films include Guy Hamilton’s “Goldfinger” (1964), Luc Besson’s “The Fifth Element” (1997), Iain Softley’s “Hackers” (1995), Andrey Konchalovskiy’s “Runaway Train” (1985), and many more. $9.50 (10-passes are $80).

July 1, it’s The 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, a program of short films from the 2018 festival showcase. Show-times and ticket prices TBD. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Other Highlights

▪ On June 28, the N.C. Museum of Art’s outdoor Summer Films series continues with Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.” The Cold War parody stars Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Slim Pickens and features the screen debut of James Earl Jones. Sellers, who plays three roles in the film, said that the title role of the ex-Nazi nuclear scientist was one of his favorite parts he ever played in his career.

June 29, there will be a Movie Party for the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Before the screening, the local group Popup Chorus will perform Queen songs, and there will be other “rock royalty” activities. The film stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, and Gwilym Lee

Tickets for both features are $8 for members ($10 for nonmembers) Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

▪ On June 27-28, The Cary theater is showing Ryan White’s 2019 documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth,” shows at 7 p.m., followed by the 2019 comedy drama “Gloria Bell” starring Julianne Moore at 9:15 p.m. (There will be encores of “Gloria Bell” on June 29 at 7 p.m., and “Ask Dr. Ruth” on June 29 at 9:15, and June 30 at 2 p.m.). On June 30, Anthony Williams’ 2017 drama “Thicker Than Blood” presented by KBDB (Know Better, Do Better, Be Better) LLC. $3-$5 for each film, except for the “Thicker Than Blood” event, which is $9.32. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com

▪ June 28, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is showing Joe Johnson’s 1995 comedy adventure “Jumanji” for Final Friday. Doors open at 5:30, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.

▪ June 30, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” is featuring Phil Johnston and Rich Moore’s 2018 hit “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The film begins at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.

▪ June 30, the Summer Movie Series continues at Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham with a showing of Christopher Guest’s 2000 comedy “Best in Show” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ June 30, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing Jeannot Szwarc’s 1980 fantasy drama “Somewhere in Time” as part of the Afternoon Tea series. Also on June 30, the Alamo joins the Carolina Theatre in screening “Do the Right Thing” for its 30th anniversary. On July 1 to 3, there will be movie parties for Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller classic “Jaws.” July 1 through 4, the Kids Camp series is featuring Wolfgang Petersen’s 1984 fantasy adventure “The Never Ending Story.” Also July 1, the Cinema Overdrive series is presenting Jonathan Demme’s 1974 action comedy “Caged Heat.” On July 4, Roland Emmerich’s 1996 sci-fi adventure “Independence Day” will be screened on the most appropriate of days. Check website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.