What to Watch on Wednesday: A winner on ‘Amazing Race’ and ‘True Justice’ doc on HBO

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality (8 p.m., HBO) - This documentary profiles Alabama public interest attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, who has struggled to create greater fairness in the criminal justice system. It’s a system, Stevenson says, that “treats you better if you’re rich and guilty than if you’re poor and innocent.” The documentary about Stevenson’s life and career is told through his own words and with interviews with associates, family members and clients. The documentary also will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

The Amazing Race (9 p.m., CBS) - Season 31’s final four teams race through London and Detroit on a quest to cross the finish line first. The winners claim the $1 million prize.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.