What to Watch on Thursday: Savor the final two episode of ‘Life in Pieces’

Life in Pieces (9 p.m., CBS) - The cancellation of this show — maybe the funniest on network TV — is criminal. The final two episodes air tonight. First, there’s a family trip to the Bahamas, where Tim saves the life of a hotel guest. At 9:30, Tim and Heather figure they won’t get to be grandparents for a long time, so they consider having another baby. Savor this one. And CBS, we’re very disappointed in you.

In the Dark (9 p.m., The CW) - Things begin to take an interesting turn between Murphy and Dean in the Season 1 finale. This has been renewed for a second season.

Baskets (10 p.m., FX) - Martha drinks too much sherry and ruins the pot roast.

