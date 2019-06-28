What to Watch on Friday: True crime shows cover murder in Kentucky, bank heists in Texas

20/20: A Family Affair (9 p.m., ABC) - This two-hour true crime documentary about a family of bank robbers who stole more than $100,000 in Texas heists features an interview with the daughter, who talks about how her family led her into a life of crime. Ronald “Scott” Catt pulled off the heists with his son Hayden, and his daughter Abby, who drove the getaway car. 20/20 gets the details of the heist and also interviews a bank teller who was robbed, a local sheriff, family members and a Texas Monthly reporter who covered the case.

100%: Julian Edelman (9 p.m., Showtime) - This sports documentary follows Julian Edelman’s underdog journey from major injury and NFL suspension to Super Bowl MVP in 2019.

Dateline: NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - Tonight’s crime case is about Kentucky man, David Dooley, convicted of murdering his co-worker, Michelle Mockbee . The mystery is considered solved until a stunning disclosure years later turns the closed case upside down.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.