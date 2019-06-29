What to Watch on Saturday: A Fayetteville murder on ID, new movies from Hallmark and Lifetime

The Investigation Discovery show “Forbidden: Dying for Love” covers the Jennifer Wright murder in Fayetteville on its June 29, 2019, episode. INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY

Forbidden: Dying For Love (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This ID true crime show explores the 2002 murder of Jennifer Wright in Fayetteville. Jennifer’s husband Bill was a Special Forces Master Sergeant at Fort Bragg who was away from home a lot. Jennifer began spending time with her church’s music minister, Phil Repass, and eventually, she and Bill split. The story of Jennifer’s murder, which is told here through reenactments, was written about in Vanity Fair magazine.

Family Pictures (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, two women are strangers living on opposite coasts but leading very similar lives with husbands who travel too much for work. When their daughters befriend each other, a shocking secret emerges. I think you know where this is going.

The Bobby DeBarge Story (8 p.m., TV One) - This new original movie about the life of musician Bobby DeBarge stars Roshon Fegan, Big Boi, Tyra Ferrell, Lloyd, Adrian Marcel and Blue Kimble

Sister of the Bride (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, an anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only six months of dating.

