What to Watch on Sunday: Russell Crowe is Fox News’ Roger Ailes in new Showtime series

Russell Crowe, left, as Roger Ailes and Mackenzie Astin as John Moody in the Showtimes limited series “The Loudest Voice.” SHOWTIME

The Loudest Voice (10 p.m., Showtime) - Russell Crowe stars in this new limited series about Roger Ailes, the man who molded Fox News into the force it is today. Based on the book by Gabriel Sherman, the series stars Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson, Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth. It also stars Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney, Annabelle Wallis, Aleksa Palladino, Josh Charles and Josh Stamberg. Tonight’s first episode starts with Ailes being fired from CNBC and joining forces with Rupert Murdoch to form Fox News.

Also on tonight . . .

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (8 p.m., National Geographic) - One of the Southern crew is stranded on the water with no bluefin.

Fareed Zakaria’s State of Hate: The Explosion of White Supremacy (8 p.m., CNN) - Fareed Zakaria examines why the ideology of white supremacy is growing in the U.S. and abroad, who the leaders are and what they want.

Instinct (9 p.m., CBS) - Season 2 starts with Dylan and Lizzie investigating the murder of a successful businesswoman who attempted to prolong the life span of people.

