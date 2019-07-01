What to Watch on Monday: POV doc looks at the murder of a transgender woman by a US Marine

Call Her Ganda (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This POV documentary tells the story of Jennifer Laude, a 26-year-old Filipina transgender woman found dead at the hands of U.S. Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, with her head shoved into a motel room toilet across the street from the nightclub where she worked. The documentary, directed by P.J. Raval, recounts the murder trial and showcases the issues of transgender inequality.

Also on tonight . . .

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - A three-on-three date becomes explosive. Is this the night Luke P. snaps and kills someone?

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - In tonight’s true crime offering, a mother has suspicions about the sudden death of her son in college, which was ruled an accidental overdose.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.