The Cure gets the concert documentary treatment on the big screen

Inductee Robert Smith, of The Cure, performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony March 29, 2019, in New York. The 2018 concert film “The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park,” celebrates the British band’s 40 years of acclaimed music and live performances. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision

On July 5, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing Wolfgang Petersen’s 1984 fantasy adventure “The Neverending Story” as part of the Kids Camp series. On July 8 to 11, Kids Camp is also presenting Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath’s 2005 animated hit “Madagascar.”

On July 8, Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 erotic drama “Eyes Wide Shut” screens as part of the Film Club series. July 9, Terror Tuesday presents Robert Englund’s 1988 horror comedy “976-EVIL.” July 10, Weird Wednesday is featuring Marc Rocco’s 1989 comedy drama “Dream a Little Dream.”





On July 11, there will be two screenings of Tim Pope’s 2018 concert film “The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park,” which celebrates the British band’s 40 years of acclaimed music and live performances. drafthouse.com/raleigh.

Other Highlights

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ July 5, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting a double feature of horror flicks from the ‘80s: James Cameron’s “Piranha II: The Spawning” (1981), followed by Lamberto Bava’s “Monster Shark,” aka “Devil Fish” (1984). July 10, the Movie Diva series is presenting Howard Hawks’ 1941 rom-com “Ball of Fire.” Author and film critic Elizabeth Weitzman will be on hand for a book signing immediately following the screening. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ July 5, The Cary theater is screening Sebastián Lelio’s 2019 comedy drama “Gloria Bell” at 7 p.m., followed by Ryan White’s 2019 documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth” at 9 p.m. On July 7, Jane Campion’s 1993 drama “The Piano” screens at 2 p.m. On July 11, it’s Niki Caro’s 2002 drama “Whale Rider” at 2 p.m., followed by the 2002 sports rom-com “Bend it Like Beckham at 7 p.m., and the 2016 drama “Equity” at 9:30 p.m. $3-$6 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com

▪ July 5, at Regency Park in Cary, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s summer series “Movies by Moonlight” is featuring Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s 2009 hit “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.” July 11, it’s John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s 2018 comedy “Game Night.” Both films begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.

▪ July 7, the Summer Movie Series continues at Ponysaurus Brewing in Durham with a showing of the 1997 sci-fi comedy “Men in Black” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ July 10, the Rialto Theatre is presenting Michael Wadleigh’s rock documentary “Woodstock,” featuring performances by the Who, Jimi Hendrix, Joan Baez, and Sly and the Family Stone, to celebrate the film’s 50th Anniversary. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.