These are the 6 concerts to catch this week, from New Kids to Dierks Bentley

The New Kids on the Block, pictured, headline the Mixtape Tour featuring Salt N’ Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson.

It’s a big week for live music, from indie acts to emerging stars to Billboard hitmakers. Here’s a look at the concerts coming up this week.

New Kids on the Block

The details: July 7, 7:30 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Tickets start at $25.95. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

After disbanding a quarter of a century ago, it appeared that New Kids on the Block were finished. Who would have ever guessed that the boy band, which sold more than 80 million albums, primarily to tweens and teen girls, would not just reemerge but headline arenas? The not so New Kids — each member of the band is middle-aged - is riding the nostalgia wave on “The Mixtape Tour” along with openers Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty By Nature. Yes, there is a new single, the catchy but lightweight “Boys in the Band (Boy Band Anthem)“ but the focus is on hits such as “Step By Step,” “Hangin’ Tough” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff).” Also, expect some covers and innocuous fun when Joey, Jordan, Danny, Donnie and Jonathan take the stage.





The New Kids on the Block headline the Mixtape Tour featuring Salt N’ Pepa (pictured), Naughty By Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. Liam Biskaris

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The details: July 9, 7 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $29.50. 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

It’s a balancing act for Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. The husband-and-wife leaders of the Tedeschi Trucks Band are married with children, who also write, record and tour. It’s not an easy feat to pull off. “For us it helps that we were together for a decade before forming this band,” Trucks told The News & Observer last year. “We had our own careers. The best thing is that we didn’t have to do this. We did it because we wanted to...and we don’t want to stop.”

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is touring behind its latest album, “Signs,” the group’s fourth album comprised of rock, blues, gospel and soul. Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope are opening acts.

Dierks Bentley

The details: 7 p.m. July 11, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Tickets start at $39.

It’s not easy for Bentley to assemble a set list. The country superstar has 16 songs that have hit the top of the country charts. “Every Mile a Memory,” “Home” and “Drunk on a Plane” are just some of the many favorites. Bentley is still touring behind his 2018 album, “The Mountain,” of adventurous country roots tunes. Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes are opening acts.

A number of talented guests, such as Brandi Carlile, Jerry Douglas and Tim O’Brien appeared on the album.





“It’s just me going back to my roots and going back to what I think is cool,” Bentley told USA Today in May. “When you’re making an album, there’s no real formula that works. You have to rely on what your sense of cool is. And for me, it’s guys like Tim O’Brien, the acoustic-bluegrass world. I just think that they’re the coolest cats in Nashville. It was just a gut feeling.”

Rob Thomas

The details: 7 p.m. July 11, Red Hat Amphitheater, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Opening act: Abby Anderson. Tickets start at $43. 919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com.

Rob Thomas is balancing a solo career with his band Matchbox Twenty. “Chip Tooth Smile” is his latest solo release. Randall Slavin

Rob Thomas is balancing a solo career with his band Matchbox Twenty. “Chip Tooth Smile,” his latest solo release, has opted a grittier production. His longtime producer Matt Serletic was replaced with rocker Butch Walker, who helps his longtime friend step out of the box. Thomas sings about aging on the “Chip Tooth Smile” leadoff track “One Less Day (Dying Young).”





“There are a lot of songs about being young forever, or never wanting to grow old,” Thomas told Billboard in April. “When I was in my 20s, I simultaneously thought I was going to live forever, and I wasn’t going to make it past 25. Somehow, both of those things made sense to me. It was this very romantic idea, not getting older. And then as you get older, you realize that the alternative to not getting older is really bleeping bleak.”

Yeasayer

The details: 9 p.m. July 9, Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. Opening act: Steady Holiday. Tickets are $27 in advance and $30 day of show. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

The Brooklyn band can’t help but incorporate any genre into its sound: rock, Middle-Eastern, African, folk and dub. “Erotic Reruns,” which was released last month, is filled with some of the band’s most accessible songs. The fifth album’s finest moments are comprised of funky R&B dance pop.





The Royal Affair featuring Yes, Asia and more

The details: John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy also are on the bill. 6 p.m. July 10. Tickets start at $25. 919-462-2025 or boothamphitheatre.com

It’s an evening of vintage prog rock. There are some missing members since there are two versions of Yes on the road. Guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood are part of Yes on The Royal Affair tour. Asia has replaced the late John Wetton as vocalist-bassist. Ron Thal is the band’s new vocalist. Carl Palmer is the last man standing from Emerson, Lake and Palmer. His band will play the ELP hits.