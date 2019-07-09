What to Watch on Tuesday: Documentaries on Farrah Fawcett, Silicon Valley and Apollo

Farrah Fawcett, center, with “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Jaclyn Smith, left, and Kate Jackson, from the A&E documentary “Farrah Fawcett Forever.” A&E screen grab

General Magic (7:30 p.m., Showtime) - This feature-length documentary shows how great vision and epic failure changed the world as we know it, from smartphones to other technologies we take for granted today. The doc focuses on a Silicon Valley startup outside San Francisco in 1989 called General Magic. According to Showtime, “fierce competition, incredible hubris and heartbreaking betrayal dominated behind the scenes at General Magic” but “the lessons learned at General Magic were instrumental in the creation of the iPod, iPhone, Android, eBay” and more.

Love Island (8 p.m., CBS) - In this new reality show, singles are placed in a tropical location to pursue romance, and one couple will win a cash prize at the end.

Farrah Fawcett Forever (9 p.m., A&E) - A new two-hour Biography documentary on the life and career of Farrah Fawcett, from her time on “Charlie’s Angels” to her public battle with cancer. This features some “exclusive, never-before-seen footage.” Plus there are interviews with Jaclyn Smith, Robert Duvall and Cicely Tyson.

Apollo: Back to the Moon (9 p.m., National Geographic) - The start of a new series chronicling the Apollo space program.

Man vs. Food (10 p.m., Cooking) - The popular Wilmington restaurants Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn (seriously folks, it’s so good!) and Joe’s Oasis (a burger spot, so I’m adding it to my list now) will be featured tonight.

Til Death Do Us Part (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - A new ID series tells of love stories that end in … you guessed it: murder. The series will feature split-screen archive footage with new material, including interviews with family, friends and law enforcement. The first episode tells the story of Marty and Glenna Duram of Newaygo County, Michigan, who were found murdered in their home and their pet parrot became an eyewitness.

Bring the Funny (10 p.m., NBC) - Judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy search for the funniest comedy acts, in what sounds like a reboot of “Last Comic Standing.”

