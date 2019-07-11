Sit tight. This film festival shows the rare, the obscure and the long classic films.

Al Pacino, as Michael Corleone, sits in a chair in a scene from the 1974 film “The Godfather: Part II.” Paramount

July 12 through 14, the Carolina Theatre in Durham will host the RetroArthouse & Epics festival, which boasts a roster of rare, obscure, and longer-running films from 1920-1998.

Films include David Lean’s “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957), Paul Leni’s “The Last Warning” (1929), Ishiro Honda’s “Godzilla” (1959), Otto Preminger’s “Anatomy of a Murder” (1959), David Byrne’s “True Stories” (1986), Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s “The Red Shoes” (1948), Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part II” (1974), Michael Mann’s “Thief” (1981), Aleksandr Sokurov’s “Russian Ark” (2002), Richard Rush’s “The Stunt Man” (1980), and Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood” (1957). Tickets for individual films are $9.50 or $80 for a 10-pass.

July 17, Peter Bogdanovich’s 1968 thriller “Targets” screens as part of the Cinema Overdrive series. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

Other Highlights

▪ July 12, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will show Joe Dante’s 1978 horror comedy “Piranha.” July 13, it’s Julie Dash’s 1991 historical drama “Daughters of the Dust.” July 14, Rob Reiner’s rom-com classic “When Harry Met Sally” will be screened as part of the Champagne Cinema series.

July 15, the Fist City series presents William Friedkin’s 1985 crime thriller “To Live and Die in L.A.” July 15 through 18, Steve Box and Nick Park’s 2005 animated hit “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” will be shown as part of the Kids Camp series.

July 16, Terror Tuesday presents Bob Balaban’s horror comedy “Parents.” July 17, it’s Robert Bierman’s 1988 comic thiller “Vampire’s Kiss” as part of the Weird Wednesday series. Check the Alamo’s website for times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ July 13, The Cary theater is screening Pamela B. Green’s 2018 documentary “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché” at 7 p.m. (There will be encore showings on July 14, and July 18 at 2 p.m.). $3-$6 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ July 14, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues their Summer Movie Series with a showing of John Fortenberry’s 1998 comedy “Night at the Roxbury” at 8 p.m. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ July 14, the Cinema Inc.’s 53rd season continues at the Rialto Theatre with Marcel Carné’s 1945 drama “Children of Paradise” (French title: “Les Enfants du Paradis”). Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-2020 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.

▪ On July 15, the Rialto Theatre is presenting Robert Wise’s 1979 sci-fi classic “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelly. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856-8683. ambassadorcinemas.com.

▪ July 18, Raleigh Little Theatre’s Movies in the Garden series is presenting the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The event will feature food trucks and a lip-sync contest. The screening will be held in the Stephenson Amphitheatre next to the Raleigh Rose Garden. Free. 9 p.m. Details: 919-821- 4579 or raleighlittletheatre.org.