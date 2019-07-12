What to Watch on Friday: Showtime’s ‘Shangri-La’ docuseries explores music-making

Music producer Rick Rubin, left, and author Seth Godin in the Showtime documentary series “Shangri-La.” SHOWTIME

Shangri-la (9 p.m., Showtime) - A four-part docu-series from filmmaker Morgan Neville (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” “20 Feet From Stardom”), music producer Rick Rubin and producer Jeff Malmberg exploring the creative conversation and the emotional side of music-making. Other episodes will air weekly, but all four are available starting today for streaming on Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps.

IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading (Midnight, Comedy Central) - Bill Burr presents this one-hour stand-up special from Ian Edwards, who offers his own edgy twist on a traditional TedTalk. Ian shares thoughts on abortion, Harret Tubman and why he refuses to learn to swim.





