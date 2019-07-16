The 2019 Emmy nominations are out, and Raleigh is once again represented

Amy Sedaris in the Season 2 premiere of “At Home with Amy Sedaris” on truTV. Turner

For the second year in a row, Amy Sedaris is an Emmy contender.

Sedaris, who grew up in Raleigh, was nominated last year in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series category for “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” a show she stars in and co-created with Paul Dinello.

For this year’s nominations, announced Tuesday morning, Sedaris repeated in the same category.

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” is a truly weird but hilarious spoof of “lifestyle” shows, with segments on cooking, crafting, DIY projects and community affairs. Sedaris told The News & Observer last year that the show is actually inspired by a program she watched growing up in Raleigh: “At Home with Peggy Mann,” a locally produced homemaker show that aired on WTVD from 1954 to 1980.

Her truTV show contains constant references to its setting — the “Research Triangle” — and to other North Carolina sites, such as Knightdale and Blowing Rock. This season, Sedaris’ character on the show revealed that she was named “Queen Tar Heel of the Scotch Bonnett dance” in high school.

Amy Sedaris is the brother of writer David Sedaris, who is known to tell many stories about his family growing up in Raleigh.

Stephen Colbert, left, with Amy Sedaris in “At Home with Amy Sedaris” on truTV. Phil Caruso Turner

Sedaris did not win the Emmy last year. She was up against “Saturday Night Live,” which has won nearly 70 Emmys throughout its 43-year run.

This year Sedaris’ show is up against “Drunk History” (Comedy Central), “Documentary Now!” (IFC), “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu), “Who Is America?” (Showtime) and “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).

No ‘Stranger Things’ or Evan Rachel Wood

The past few years have also seen nominations for Raleigh native Evan Rachel Wood, who stars in HBO’s “Westworld,” and multiple nominations for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and for its creators, The Duffer Brothers of Durham.

Neither show was eligible this year. The Television Academy considers programs released from June 1, 2018, through May 31, 2019. The current season of “Stranger Things” was released on July 4. The third season of “Westworld” isn’t scheduled to premiere until sometime in 2020.

This year’s Emmy Awards show airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, September 22, on Fox.