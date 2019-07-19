Celebrate Apollo 11’s moon landing with screening of nostalgic ‘First Man’

Ryan Gosling stars in “First Man” as Neil Armstrong. Daniel McFadden

July 19, the NC Museum of Art’s outdoor Summer Films series continues with Mike Mitchell’s 2019 animated hit “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Nick Offerman and Will Ferrell. 6 p.m. $8 for members ($10 for nonmembers).

July 20, Damien Chazelle’s 2018 historical drama “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, screens in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. 8:30 p.m. Free for members and children 6 and under, but tickets are required for entry; $7 for nonmembers. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

Other Highlights

▪ July 19, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is serving up a double feature of Joseph Ruben’s 1984 sci-fi adventure “Dreamscape” and Carl Gottlieb’s 1981 comedy “Caveman.” $9.50. On July 24, George Cukor’s 1938 rom com “Holiday” screens as part of the MovieDiva series. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org .

▪ July 21, The Cary theater is showing Ritesh Batra’s 2019 drama “Photograph” at 2 p.m. (There will be encore screenings on July 25 at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.). Also on July 25, it’s Delaney Ruston’s 2016 documentary “Screenagers” at 9:30 p.m. $3-$6 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ July 21, Durham’s Ponysaurus Brewing continues its Summer Movie Series with a showing of the 1987 comedy “Three Men and a Baby” at 8 p.m. Fun fact: Leonard Nimoy was the director. Free. Details: 978-7701 or ponysaurusbrewing.com.

▪ July 25, the Raleigh Little Theatre’s Movies in the Garden series features Tim Burton’s 1988 fantasy comedy “Beetlejuice.” There will be food trucks and a performance from the musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.” The event will be held in the Stephenson Amphitheatre next to the Raleigh Rose Garden. Free. 9 p.m. Details: 919-821- 4579 or raleighlittletheatre.org.