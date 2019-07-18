What to Watch on Thursday: Vivica A. Fox in a new ‘Wrong’ movie on Lifetime

Vivica A. Fox, left, stars in “The Wrong Boy Next Door” on Lifetime. LIFETIME

The Wrong Boy Next Door: On My Block (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie — part of the network’s “Wrong” series — a troubled teenager (Calli Taylor) on house arrest is attracted to her seemingly harmless new neighbor (Travis Burns). As with all of these “Wrong” movies, Vivica A. Fox directs and stars (as Det. Harper). (Looks like this technically premiered July 12, but we missed it on the schedule first time around.)

The Shadows of Death (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Tonight’s episode of this new true crime series looks at the gruesome hazing death of Matthew Carrington at Chico State University in 2005. Matthew’s mother, Debbie Smith, now works to raise awareness of the dangers of hazing culture.





Forecast: Shark Attack (10 p.m., National Geographic) - For Sharkfest, a look at whether weather patterns can help predict shark attacks. This special conducts an experiment to get the answer. Two straight hours of “When Sharks Attack” airs prior.

Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def (10 p.m., WeTV) - This special on Jermaine Dupri features never-before-seen archival footage and original interviews with Mariah Carey, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Will.I.Am, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Nelly.

