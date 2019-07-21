What to Watch on Sunday: Gordon Ramsay’s culinary travel series launches on Nat Geo

‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ travel series launches on NatGeo 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,' a new National Geographic Channel expedition series, has the multi-Michelin-star chef traveling the globe in search of adventure and culinary inspiration from the world’s indigenous people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,' a new National Geographic Channel expedition series, has the multi-Michelin-star chef traveling the globe in search of adventure and culinary inspiration from the world’s indigenous people.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (10 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - Gordon Ramsay expands the scope of his TV kingdom with this new National Geographic Channel expedition series, which has the multi-Michelin-star chef traveling the globe in search of adventure and culinary inspiration from the world’s indigenous people. Ramsay’s adventures include eating ant eggs in a Laos jungle; catching eels with his bare hands in New Zealand; using homemade tools to spearfish in Maui; rock-climbing in a snowstorm to harvest native herbs in Alaska; and hanging off a cliff in Peru to snag some cactus worms. In fact, tonight’s premiere starts with Peru, where Ramsay, 52, is absolutely wowed by the scenery while enjoying high-altitude cuisine like alpaca jerky, alpaca scrambled eggs, fried worms, multi-colored potatoes and guinea pigs (I recommend fast-forwarding through this segment if you own guinea pigs as pets). I will note that the show was criticized — before it even started filming — because of its similarity to the late Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” and “No Reservations” series, but keep in mind that Ramsay starred in the culinary adventure series “Gordon’s Great Escape” in the United Kingdom in 2010. The series ran for two seasons, during which Ramsay explored culinary traditions throughout India and Southeast Asia. Also, it’s kinda hard to accuse National Geographic of stealing an idea that involves travel and adventure. So watch it or don’t, but maybe we all chill just an ounce.

Big Little Lies (9 p.m., HBO) - Season 2, with all of its extraordinary performances, ends tonight with the showdown we’ve been waiting for: Celeste (Nicole Kidman) questions Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) during the custody hearing about a tragic event from Perry’s childhood.

