South Carolina serial killer is the focus of a new ID documentary series

Even if his name doesn’t sound familiar, his heinous crimes certainly will.

South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is the man who kept a young woman — Kala Brown — “chained like a dog” inside a shipping container for two months after he murdered her boyfriend, Charlie David Carver, and buried him on his property near Spartanburg.

When police found Brown in November 2016 and arrested Kohlhepp, they learned he was responsible for many more murders.

On Monday, the Investigation Discovery Channel will premiere a six-part series on Kohlhepp, with episodes airing two at a time over the course of three weeks.

One of the more infamous unsolved crimes Kohlhepp confessed to was the mass murder of four people at the Superbike Motorsports shop in nearby Chesnee, S.C., in 2003. Killed in that incident were Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas, Beverly Guy and Chris Sherbert.

That brought Kohlhepp’s body count up to seven (he also confessed to killing a Spartanburg couple, Johnny and Meagan Coxie), but he indicated to both police and to journalists that he has killed many more people. In fact he described the body count as “considerably” higher. Is he telling the truth? (There’s a great Greenville News series called “Tracking a Killer” with tons of details on Kohlhepp.)

The ID series has journalist Maria Awes looking into just how many murders Kohlhepp has committed (and even looks into doubts that he is actually responsible for the Superbike killings), and includes her conversations with him, both in person and on the phone and from prison.

Awes works with renowned former FBI profiler John Dougles and Kohlhepp’s biographer Gary Garrett to learn as much as she can about Kohlhepp’s crimes and possible victims.

WATCH: Parts 1 and 2 of “Serial Killer: Devil Unchained” air at 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, on Investigation Discovery. Parts 3 and 4 air on July 29 and the final two installments air August 5.