What to Watch on Thursday: Documentary ‘Who Killed Garrett Phillips?’ on HBO

Who Killed Garrett Phillips? (8 p.m., HBO2) - We missed this premiere on Tuesday (sorry!), but it’s a slow TV night so get inside the TV Time Machine. This two-part true-crime documentary series from filmmaker Liz Garbus (“There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane”) looks at the unsolved murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips in 2011 and the attempts by police to pin the crime on an innocent man. Garrett was strangled by an intruder while home alone in Potsdam, NY, and police quickly focused on Jamaican-born soccer coach Nick Hillary, one of the few black men in the town and a man who had dated Garrett’s mother. The police and prosecutors tried for five years to pin the murder on Hillary, even without any evidence. The Washington Post’s Hank Stuever calls the story “so compelling, so infuriating and so sad.” The documentary is available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now, and is also available On Demand.

