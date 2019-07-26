What to Watch on Friday: The final season of ‘Orange is the New Black’

Netflix’s ‘Orange is the New Black’ returns for its seventh and final season The seventh and final season of OITNB lands today, and while the main focus remains on the women inside prison, we do get to see Piper trying to adjust to life on the outside while on probation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The seventh and final season of OITNB lands today, and while the main focus remains on the women inside prison, we do get to see Piper trying to adjust to life on the outside while on probation.

Orange is the New Black (Netflix) - The seventh and final season of OITNB lands today, and while the main focus remains on the women inside prison, we do get to see Piper trying to adjust to life on the outside while on probation. On the inside: Taystee must cope with the extra years added to her sentence after her bogus murder conviction last season; Nicky turns caregiver, as he realizes she must be there for Red when Red gets out of an extended stay in solitary confinement; and we learn what happened to Blanca after she was routed to a new detention center under the power of ICE.

Veronica Mars (Hulu) - Yeah, yeah, yeah this already came out — a week early, by surprise — but it was supposed to come out today. So if you’re a Marshmallow and you haven’t watched yet, what are you even doing? There are eight episodes and they are great. All of your favorites are back, plus JK Simmons and Patton Oswalt join the cast. No spoilers here.

Light As a Feather (Hulu) - Speaking of Hulu, the streaming site drops the first half of its 16-episode Season 2 with McKenna finding herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back and a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game. As the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, she’s forced to turn to Violet for help.

