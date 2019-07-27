What to Watch on Saturday: VC Andrews movie on Lifetime, ‘McMartin Family Trials’ on Oxygen

‘Uncovered: McMartin Family Trials’ documentary on Oxygen Oxygen's " Uncovered: McMartin Family Trials" two-hour documentary explores what at first seemed like the biggest child abuse scandal in American history, but after three separate trials, began to seem like a hoax. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oxygen's " Uncovered: McMartin Family Trials" two-hour documentary explores what at first seemed like the biggest child abuse scandal in American history, but after three separate trials, began to seem like a hoax.

Uncovered: McMartin Family Trials (7 p.m., Oxygen) - A two-hour documentary that explores what at first seemed like the biggest child abuse scandal in American history, but after three separate trials, began to seem like a hoax. It started in the small California beach town of Manhattan Beach in 1983, when a child from the prestigious McMartin Preschool accused a teacher of molestation. Soon, many more children came forward with similar stories and there was a media frenzy. Seven teachers were charged and two of them stood trial — with no convictions. Did it really happen? This special includes firsthand accounts from many key players involved in the case, including the alleged victim and her parents, and lawyers for the defense and prosecution.

V.C.Andrews’ Heaven (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Lifetime’s Casteel Family Movie Series Event starts tonight with “Heaven,” which follows Heaven Casteel and her siblings after their father devises a scheme that threatens to destroy and separate their family forever. Stars across all five films — which run over the next several weeks — include Julie Benz, Annalise Basso, Chris McNally, Kelly Rutherford and Jason Priestley. The other VC Andrews Casteel Family movies coming up are “Dark Angel” on Aug. 3, “Fallen Hearts” on Aug. 10, “Gates of Paradise” on Aug. 17 and “Web of Dreams” on Aug. 24.

Rome in Love (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, an actress’ dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of “Roman Holiday.”

Share (10 p.m., HBO) - A 2019 Sundance Film Festival award-winner, “Share” is a feature-length drama about a teenager who discovers a disturbing video from a night she doesn’t remember and must try to figure out what happened and how to navigate the escalating fallout. It stars Rhianne Barreto, Charlie Plummer and Poorna Jagannathan.

