What to Watch on Sunday: A new series explores the world’s ‘Amazing Dogs’

Amazing Dogs (8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - The Smithsonian Channel studies all 34 canine species — from the Arctic Fox to South America’s maned wolves — in a three-part documentary series hosted by biologist Patrick Aryee. The series will look at how dangerous wild dogs went on to become much-loved pets. Tonight’s premiere focuses on the fastest, strongest and most unusual looking domestic dogs, such as the Bankhar, the Saluki, the Inuit Sled Dog, the Newfoundland and the Cattle Dog. The next two installments air over the course of the next two Sundays.

NOS4A2 (9 p.m., AMC) - In the Season 1 finale, Vic strives to rescue a loved one, despite Maggie’s warning. This has been renewed for a second season.

American Swamp (9 p.m., MSNBC) - Journalists Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff join forces for a four-part docuseries which follows the two as they travel throughout the U.S. looking at areas of political dysfunction and trying to determine what can be done to fix the ever-rising waters of the “swamp.”

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (10 p.m., National Geographic) - The second episode of Ramsay’s culinary adventure series takes place in New Zealand, where the chef explores the secrets of traditional Maori cuisine.

