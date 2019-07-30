What to Watch on Tuesday: Hannah picks her man on ‘Bachelorette’ finale

‘The Bachelorette’ two-night finale preview In the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown will choose between Tyler and Jed -- and we learn who is the new “Bachelor.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown will choose between Tyler and Jed -- and we learn who is the new “Bachelor.”

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - Hannah is down to two bachelors tonight, and she’ll pick the one she wants to be with. Will it be (former Wake Forest quarterback) Tyler or Jed? Will someone propose? Will it work out? Are there twists? (There are!) After she picks her man, she talks to host Chris Harrison about her experience on the show and the two final men share their stories.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10 p.m., HBO) - One of the segments of tonight’s episode focuses on video game addiction. A $130 billion-dollar industry, video games are a hobby for more than two billion people, but video game addiction is a growing health crisis. David Scott reports on the consequences of compulsive gaming and the industry’s responsibility.

60 Days In: Narcoland (10 p.m., A&E) - In this new series, six undercover participants from a variety of backgrounds are followed on the streets and in jail as they provide a firsthand look into how drug cartels have infiltrated America’s heartland.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.