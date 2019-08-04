What to Watch on Sunday: HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ with Raleigh actress, ends Season 1

HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ with Raleigh trans actress, airs season finale HBO has the Season 1 finale of “Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya and Raleigh transgender actress Hunter Schafer. It has been renewed for a second season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK HBO has the Season 1 finale of “Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya and Raleigh transgender actress Hunter Schafer. It has been renewed for a second season.

Euphoria (10 p.m., HBO) - It’s the season finale of HBO’s adaptation of an Israeli series about a 17-year-old girl (played by Zendaya) and her circle of friends and acquaintances as they navigate the hazards of drugs, sex and social media. Raleigh trans actress Hunter Schafer is one of the stars. Adults (at least those with kids) may find this hard to watch, but many teens say it’s pretty realistic (or at least relatable). This has been renewed for a second season.

Also on tonight . . .

CMA Fest (8 p.m., ABC) - Performances from Nashville’s four-day music festival. Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett host, with Bobby Bones is a special guest host.

Worst Cooks in America (9 p.m., Food) - Season 17 starts with 14 of the worst cooks in America entering boot camp, under the guidance of Anne Burrell and Bobby Flay. This year’s contestants include former Carolina Panthers cheerleader Juliann Sheldon.

The Good Fight (10 p.m., CBS) - Well played, CBS. After tonight’s Season 1 finale I am officially signing up for CBS All Access to watch Seasons 2 and 3. You got me. In this Season 1 finale, an accident brings Diane and Kurt together and Henry reveals new truths about the scandal to Maia.

