Chaka Khan, Be Loud! and Packapalooza, plus 13 other Best Bets this weekend

Chaka Khan will perform at the North Carolina Museum of Art Aug. 29.

Here are 16 of our Best Bets for the week.

Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan, let me rock you… THE legendary vocalist Chaka Khan — with 10 Grammys and over 70 million records sold worldwide to her credit — will bring her boundless energy and beautiful belting vocals to the N.C. Museum of Art as part of the summer concert series for one night only. Theater in the Museum Park, NCMA, Raleigh. Aug. 29, 8 p.m. From $50. ncartmuseum.org

Chatham County Line is one of the headline acts at Be Loud! ‘19, a two-night benefit concert in Carrboro. Chatham County Line

Be Loud! ‘19

This weekend’s annual benefit concert features Chatham County Line, The Old Ceremony, The Tan & Sober Gentlemen and Alive at 27 on Aug. 23. On Aug. 24, look for Preeesh!, Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, PopUp Chorus and Pajama Day. (Preesh! is described as a “Chapel Hill supergroup” who will perform songs from Joe Jackson’s first two albums, “Look Sharp!” and “I’m the Man.”) All proceeds go to the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, which pays tribute to Chapel Hill teen Sophie Steiner, who died of cancer in 2013. The foundation has raised more than $1.2 million since 2014 for adolescent and young adult cancer support program at UNC. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. $40 for a weekend pass, $25 for Friday night only and $25 for Saturday night. 919-967-9053, beloudfestival.com or catscradle.com

Delta Rae, with Brittany Holljes, performs at Packapalooza Aug. 24 on Hillsborough Street. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Packapalooza

The Pack is back as Live It Up! Hillsborough Street caps off Wolfpack Welcome Week with this annual daylong party. To celebrate, some 300-odd vendors line Hillsborough Street, where you and 80,000+ of your closest friends will unite for games, food, performances and more, including this year’s headliner — Durham’s own Delta Rae. “Live it up,” indeed. Hillsborough Street, Raleigh. Aug. 24, 2-10 p.m. Free and open to the public. packapalooza.ncsu.edu

Artist Rhiana Jones sketches during her 50-minute shift at 2016’s “Monster Drawing Rally,” a fundraiser for the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. This year’s rally will feature 75 artists. Courtesy of NCMA

Monster Drawing Rally

The North Carolina Museum of Art’s fourth “live drawing event” will feature 75 artists drawing on the fly in front of an audience. According to the museum, the sketches transform into legit art, which are then sold for $50 apiece. The artists come from all experience levels. Plus, food trucks and a collaborative project. 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23, East Building. North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. $10 members, $12 nonmembers, free for 6 and younger. ncartmuseum.org

World’s Longest Soul Train Line Dance

Records are made to be broken. And soon (hopefully) the Guinness World Record will be shattered for longest Soul Train Dance (currently set at 426 people). So, get on your dancing shoes and join the City of Raleigh in partnership with the African American Cultural Festival to land Raleigh the record. Game on. See site for rules. John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Raleigh. Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Free. raleighnc.gov

Beck, Cage the Elephant and Spoon

Calling all “losers” who are good for a “lost cause”: Beck and Cage the Elephant are set to stop in Raleigh for their co-headlining tour, with special guests Spoon and Sunflower Bean. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. Aug. 24, 6 p.m. From $29. livenation.com

The Temptations and The Four Tops

The men, the myth, the Motown legends. It ain’t just your imagination. Two Motown maestros will share the DPAC stage back by popular demand for one legendary night. “I can’t help myself,” indeed. DPAC, Durham. Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. From $45. dpacnc.com

Richard Marx

This multiplatinum and multitalented performer, songwriter and producer “repeat offender” (his last Grammy nod was for song of the year for co-authoring Luther Vandross’ “Dance with My Father”) is a must see that we’ve been “right here waiting” for, for decades — and promises to leave you acoustically “satisfied.” Carolina Theatre, Durham. Aug. 23, 8 p.m. From $49.50. carolinatheatre.org

Lazy Daze

For the 43rd year, over 300 artists (including featured artist JJ Jiang), kids activities, a beer garden, food trucks and live music take over Cary’s Town Hall campus on Academy Street for two “lazy daze.” Cary. Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Aug. 25. 12:30-5 p.m. Go to the town’s website for details on shuttles, parking and schedules. townofcary.org

Nevermind, Grungefest

It likely will smell very much like teen spirit when you drown in nostalgia, plaid up and get your ’90s vibe on for this Nevermind - A Tribute to Nirvana. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Aug. 23, 7 p.m. From $6. ritzraleigh.com/grungefest

First African Americans on the N.C. Bench

Feeling judgey? Don’t miss the “First African Americans on the North Carolina Bench” installation by City of Raleigh Museum in partnership with Campbell University School of Law, honoring “the contributions of trailblazing African American judges in North Carolina.” Post-COR display, the exhibit will hit the road to tour the state. City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. Through Aug. 26, times vary. Free admission, museum donations accepted. cityofraleighmuseum.org

DJ Jazzy Jeff

“Now this is a story all about how” one of the world’s best DJs descends on Raleigh and treats you to a night of chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool and shakin’ your groove thing while he “Boom! Shake the Room.” Lincoln Theatre, 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. Aug. 24, 10 p.m. From $25. lincolntheatre.com

Deray Davis

Chicago-bred funny man Davis of “Barbershop,” “21 Jump Street” and, most recently, “Empire” and “Snowfall” fame is bringing the laughs to Cary. Improv Raleigh, 1224 Parkside Main St., Cary. Aug. 23, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m.; Aug. 24, 7 & 9:30 p.m. $30-$80. improv.com

DUFFest II

Ugly for the win! Each year, 1.3 billion tons of food is discarded worldwide for cosmetic imperfections, while nearly 1 billion people suffer from hunger. Enter DUFFest II, where you will partake of “underappreciated/underutilized/ugly” foods to prove once and for all that it’s what’s inside that counts. RSVPers will be entered in a raffle for various prizes. The event is sponsored by Bull City Burger & Brewery, Pompieri Pizza, Firsthand Foods and Hungry Harvest. Bull City Burger & Brewery, 107 E. Parrish St., Durham. Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m- 2 p.m. Free. bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Photo by Crackerfarm

Old Crow Medicine Show

“And I’m a-hopin’ for Raleigh, I can see my baby tonight…” Boone-discovered, Nashville-based NC faves Old Crow Medicine Show bring their Grammy winning ensemble to the NCMA for the first time. Theater in the Museum Park, NCMA, Raleigh. Aug. 24, 8 p.m. $33-$50. ncartmuseum.org

‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show

For the 18th year in a row, 70 sculptors will display their creations at the sculpture show at JimGin farm just outside Carrboro. Many of the works will be for sale. Artists keep 100% of the proceeds. Opening party is Aug. 24-25, noon to dark. Picnic receptions Aug. 31, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, at 3 p.m. Free. Free shuttle Aug. 24 running from Storybook Farm, 231 Storybook Lane, Chapel Hill. JimGin farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info