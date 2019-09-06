Chris Brown comes to PNC Arena, plus 5 more concerts to check out

Rapper Chris Brown will perform at the PNC Arena Sept. 6. Photo by Scott Roth/Invision

It’s not just about Hopscotch this week. There is an eclectic array of live music on tap, which ranges from folk to indie rock to R& B to avant funk.

1. Chris Brown

The Details: Sept. 6, 6 p.m., PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Tickets start at $59.50. 919-467-7825 or pncarena.com.

If Chris Brown could only exist in the studio and on the stage, the R&B hitmaker would be just fine. Brown has had his share of troubles personally. Check out the recent documentary, “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life,” for details. However, Brown is back out on the road. The Grammy winner will deliver the hits. Ty Dolla $ign, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy are also on the bill.

2. Indigo Girls

The Details: Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $35. 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

It’s been 30 years since the Indigo Girls broke with their eponymous album. The project, which includes their signature song, “Closer to Fine,” features their warm harmonies and catchy melodies.

3. Buddy Guy

The Details: Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., DPAC, Durham. Tickets start at $29.50. dpacnc.com

Guy has been on the blues circuit since the ‘50s but the guitar hero didn’t break until the ‘90s. “It’s hard to believe that it took that long for people to catch on to Buddy,” Shemekia Copeland says during a recent chat. “There really is no guitarist quite like him.”

Copeland, who will open the show, is a formidable singer. She’s the daughter of the late blues legend Johnny Copeland. “I’m doing my best to keep the blues going. There is nothing like it. If people were exposed to the blues, they would love it. That’s especially so if they come out to see Buddy, who is one of the all-time greats.”

4. Bodeans

The Details: Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Motorco, 732 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Tickets start at $20. 919-901-0875 or motorcomusic.com

It’s been 35 years since the Midwestern roots-rockers formed. Frontmen Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas are still going strong. Hopefully the band will deliver some cuts from its seminal debut album, “Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams.”

5. Three Dog Night

The details: Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets start at $55. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

Three Dog Night was huge during their early ‘70s peak. The band, which recorded such massive hits as “One,” “Joy to the World” and “An Old- Fashioned Love Song,” sold more than 60 million albums.

Danny Hutton is the lone original member of Three Dog Night, but if you’re in the mood for well-constructed tunes, an evening of Three Dog Night might be just what you need.

6. Flying Lotus

The details: Sept. 10, 8 p.m. The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh. Tickets start at $29.50. 919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com

“Flamagra,” the sixth and long overdue album from Flying Lotus has dropped. Flying Lotus, aka Steven Ellison, has created another refreshingly strange and catchy album. The first FlyLo album in half a decade is inventive, quirky and fun. A number of well-respected guests appear, such as George Clinton, Anderson Paak and Solange. It wasn’t as if Ellison went star-hunting.

“I feel like all the stuff that I do has just been an organic process,” Ellison told Afropunk. “It just so happened that Anderson and I started making a song five years ago, long before he became a thing. Solange’s song I started working on with her four years ago. And so in that regard, I didn’t think about it.”