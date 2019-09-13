SparkCon, Jason Aldean and 9 more things to do this weekend

SPARKcon is Sept. 12-15, 2019 in downtown Raleigh. Look for hundreds of artists in film, fashion, music, dance and more.

There’s a lot going on this weekend. Here’s our must-do list for your calendar.

SparkCon

Spark up some cultural fun at SPARKcon, and its for-the-city/by-the-city approach set to take over the new location of the Warehouse District with more than 2,000 artists across 200+ events in art, film, fashion, music, dance and more yielding plenty of fab, flavorful, frothy, funky & fam-friendly fest-style fun. See website map for locations of events on West Martin, West Hargett, West Davie and Harrington streets. Yes, the street painting will still be there. Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m.; Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. sparkcon.com

Jason Aldean

The country superstar will be belting out his “dirt road anthem(s)” as he rolls through Raleigh for his Don’t Know Tour, with guest Kane Brown. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. From $48. livenation.com

Lizzo

She may never, ever, ever be your side chick… but turns out her “Truth Hurts” is 100% the No. 1 song. See ya at Red Hat. Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay. Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Certified tickets from $100, PIT tickets $283. livenation.com

North Carolina Symphony

Grab the fam for some sensory fun of classical favorites for the North Carolina Symphony Family Fun 4 Everyone concert, designed to welcome all families, including children and adults with autism or other sensory sensitive. Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh. Sept. 14, 1 p.m. $5. ncsymphony.org

Hops for Hope

Get hopped up on hope — with hops, of course, at this event showcasing the epic creations of original brews concocted by pairings of corporate teams with local breweries to benefit Children’s Flight of Hope. Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park, Raleigh. Sept. 14, 2 p.m. From $30. app.mobilecause.com/form/mNPlzA?vid=1snzk

Bull City Social Crawl and Art of Cool Scavenger Hunt

Scavenge for swag! The hunt ensues as you crawl through downtown Durham in search of identified items (and swag). Collect a minimum of five and receive access to after-hours parties and future Art of Cool pop-up events. Collect them all and you will be entered into a drawing for two general admission tickets to AOC Fest 2019. Find the “Grab Life” mural, take a selfie and tag #BullCityCrawl to receive a 50% discount to future crawls. Downtown Durham. Sept. 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets from $10-$15. Use Code AOC2019 for discount. facebook.com/BullCitySocialClub/

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra Fall Pops

Themed “Legends of the Musical Stage,” this casual pops concert exhibits guest soloists Tina Morris-Anderson and Rachel Elizabeth Stenbuck. The program by music director Jim Waddelow also includes tunes from such Broadway faves as “Evita,” “Chicago,” “Showboat” and “The Sound of Music.” Raleigh Little Theatre, Raleigh. Sept. 15, 3 p.m. Senior/student $13.99, adult $18.65. raleighlittletheatre.org/

City of Oaks Pirate Fest

Argh! Channel your inner Jack Sparrow, get your pirate garb and swords up as you come aboard for a day of sword fights, sea chanty singing, swashbuckling, costume contests, pirate crafts —plus your chance to meet Capt. Blackbeard and much more. Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh. Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. ncmuseumofhistory.org/pirate-fest

Peppa Pig Live! comes to the Durham Performing Arts Center Sept. 15. The new “Peppa Pig’s Adventure” features life-size puppets and costume characters. Peppa Pig’s adventure takes her on a camping trip into the woods with George and her school friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. Peppa Pig Live

Peppa Pig’s Adventure

Snort! Don’t miss the live return of Nick Jr.’s top-rated show with an all new action-packed adventure on an exciting camping trip to the woods, with your fave characters as life-size puppets and costumed actors. DPAC, Durham. Sept. 15, 3 p.m. From $29.50. dpacnc.com

Oktoberfest at Raleigh Brewing

Dust off your dirndls and locate the lederhosen for Raleigh Brewing’s Oktoberfest celebration, featuring live music and dance from Little German Band & Dance Inc., plus food trucks, authentic Bavarian pretzels from Annelore’s German Bakery, most authentic Oktoberfest costume contest (prizes!) and, obvi, beer — with two pumpkin spice Oktoberfest firkins on tap Raleigh Brewing Oktoberfest 2019 Beer Mugs will be given away to the first 300 people to order an Oktoberfest Lager. 3709 Neil St., Raleigh. Sept. 13, 5 p.m. Free. raleighbrewing.com/

Oktoberfest at Motorco

Prost! Motorco is feting fall with a German-inspired fest. Think: a German kitchen takeover (pretzels, brats, schnitzels & more!), liter biers, plus The Duck Rabbit Oktoberfest Little German Band & Dancers. 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Sept. 14, noon. Free. motorcomusic.com

Mark Curry

Coop! Curry, the star of ’90s classic “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” among others, brings his stand-up show to town for three nights. Raleigh Improv, 1224 Parkside Main St., Cary. Sept. 12, 7 p.m.; Sept. 13, 7 & 9:15 p.m.; Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. 18+, from $20. improv.com/raleigh

Margaritas Made Me Do It

One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor… is hopefully not the way the salt-rimmed pub crawl shakes out, but if so, just remember the motto “margaritas made me do it.” Registration Venue: Hibernian Pub, Raleigh. Sept. 14, 4-10 p.m. Tickets from $16.99. welovepubcrawls.com/rnc