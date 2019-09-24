Your guide to Tuesday highlights at IBMA’s conference and Bluegrass Ramble

First Ladies of Bluegrass with special guest Rhiannon Giddens perform ‘Up Above My Head’ The First Ladies of Bluegrass, Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle, Missy Raines, Sierra Hull, and Alison Brown, joined by special guest Rhiannon Giddens, perform "Up Above My Head" at Wide Open Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC Friday night, Sept. 28,9, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The First Ladies of Bluegrass, Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle, Missy Raines, Sierra Hull, and Alison Brown, joined by special guest Rhiannon Giddens, perform "Up Above My Head" at Wide Open Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC Friday night, Sept. 28,9, 2018.

Tuesday kicks off the seventh annual International Bluegrass Music Association’s week in Raleigh.

Events will be Sept. 24-28 in downtown Raleigh, the Raleigh Convention Center, Red Hat Amphitheater, the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and other venues around downtown.

This includes the IBMA Business Conference; the Bluegrass Ramble music showcase; the International Bluegrass Music Awards; and Wide Open Bluegrass.

The Bluegrass Ramble features ticketed shows Tuesday through Thursday around downtown.

Tuesday also features the kenote address at the IBMA conference.

For details, go to worldofbluegrass.org.

Here are Tuesday’s highlights.

IBMA Conference and Keynote

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s business conference — with the theme of “Roots and Routes: Plotting Your Course” — is at the Raleigh Convention Center Tuesday through Thursday. There will be sessions for bluegrass professionals, including artists, record labels, agents, publishers and more.

Alison Brown is giving the keynote address at the International Bluegrass Music Association conference. Alison Brown

Tuesday, Sept. 24, Grammy-winning banjoist Alison Brown will give the keynote address at 4 p.m. with the title, “Four and a Half Things I’ve Learned.” She will “share insights she’s gained over the past 25 years at the helm of one of roots music’s most successful independent labels,” Compass Records, according to IBMA.

This will be the second time she has presented this address, according to a news release, with the first time 17 years ago. She said she plans to address the changes the industry now faces and how to keep bluegrass thriving.

The keynote is in the 4th floor Ballroom of the Raleigh Convention Center.

Bluegrass Ramble

Performers will be spread out at concerts Tuesday through Thursday at Architect Bar & Social House, Kings, Lincoln Theater, Pour House, Vintage Church and the Raleigh Convention Center. (See addresses below.)

The Ramble kicks off with a party at Lincoln Theater Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Special Consensus, an IBMA award winner and Grammy nominee.

Admission requires an IBMA Business Conference badge or Bluegrass Ramble wristband.

A three-day pass is $50 for IBMA members, $60 for non-members and day-of admission. (A pass is included with conference registration).

Single-day passes are $25 for members, $30 for non-members and day-of admission.

Go to worldofbluegrass.org/bluegrass-ramble for tickets and lineup.

Bluegrass Ramble picks

Mile Twelve

Generating a lot of buzz the past few years for their solid musicianship and songwriting, Mile Twelve reached new heights with this year’s “City on a Hill,” an IBMA Album of the Year nominee. They’re also nominated for New Artist of the Year.

When to see them: Tuesday, Lincoln Theater, 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Convention Center, Mezzanine, Level 2, 7 p.m.

Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons

This duo, both musicians and storytellers, brings found songs into the spotlight, showcasing history that will make you think and sounds that will make you tap your feet.

When to see them: Pour House Music Hall, 9 p.m.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

They were named IBMA’s Emerging Artist of the Year in 2018 and have spent the time since then touring heavily and coming fully into their own. Their throwback look and sound evokes the earliest days of bluegrass, but the songs speak to the modern world.

When to see them: Pour House Music Hall, 12:15 a.m.

Country Current

Did you know the U.S. Navy has a bluegrass band? It’s a mighty fine one, too. They’ve performed for presidents and other dignitaries, but they’re right at home in a festival setting too.

When to see them: Tuesday, Convention Center, Level 2 Mezzanine, 7:35 p.m.; Wednesday, Vintage Church, 7 p.m.

AJ Lee and Blue Summit

AJ Lee has earned praise for her lovely voice for many years — and she’s only in her early 20s. Both Lee and her band, which includes Sullivan Tuttle on guitar, are nominated for IBMA Momentum Awards, so be sure to catch them now so you can saw you were in on this from early on.

When to see them: Tuesday, Pour House Music Hall 8 p.m., and Lincoln Theater, 10 p.m.; Wednesday, Convention Center, Mezzanine, Level 2, 8:45 p.m.

Bluegrass Week venue locations

▪ Architect Bar & Social House: 108 1/2 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. architectbar.com

▪ Kings: 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. kingsraleigh.com

▪ Lincoln Theatre: 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. lincolntheatre.com

▪ The Pour House: 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. thepourhousemusichall.com

▪ Raleigh Convention Center: 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. raleighconvention.com

▪ Raleigh Marriott City Center: 500 Fayetteville St. Mall, Raleigh. (Carolina Suite on third floor, Congressional Room, State Ballroom AB and University Ballroom).

▪ Red Hat Amphitheater: 500 S. McDowell St, Raleigh. redhatamphitheater.com

▪ Vintage Church: 118 S. Person St., Raleigh. vintagenc.com

You can also find a map at worldofbluegrass.org.