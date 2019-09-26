Everything is happening this weekend, with World of Bluegrass, Art of Cool and more

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals have a rematch Sept. 29 at the NHL preseason game and Caniac Carnival. ehyman@newsobserver.com

There is plenty to do this weekend, between World of Bluegrass, Art of Cool and everything in-between. Here’s a look at our picks.

Caniac Carnival

Cheers to 20 years! Score free admission to the NHL preseason game and free parking (win-win!), plus discounted food and drinks and a preview of the current Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes, coming off their 2019 Playoff run, take on the Washington Capitals for the 20th annual Caniac Carnival. Bunch of jerks! Feel-good bonus: The Hurricanes will be collecting toiletries and other items to benefit Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina and InterAct. All tickets have been claimed, but a waitlist is available. PNC Arena, Raleigh. Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. nhl.com

Wide Open Bluegrass

Fiddle up some fun as the best of Bluegrass and Americana descends upon downtown Raleigh for the largest free urban bluegrass fest in the world for the seventh year since its move from Nashville in 2013. The two-day mostly free music fest sees a handful of stages around downtown, with headliner shows at Red Hat to boot. The larger International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass (Sept. 24-28) includes a convention, music awards, the fest and Bluegrass Ramble (a series of showcases). Downtown Raleigh, venues vary. Sept. 27-28. Mostly free. worldofbluegrass.org

Art of Cool Festival

Back for its sixth year, the Art of Cool brings a fusion of jazz, soul, R&B and hip-hop greats to the Bull City. Think Run-DMC, Jill Scott, Durham’s own 9th Wonder and much more. Downtown Durham venues. Sept. 27-29. From $60. aocfestival.com

Carrie Underwood

It’s not “just a dream.” Let “Jesus, take the wheel” as you head to the “all-American girl” Cry Pretty Tour, featuring special guests Maddie & Tae, and Runaway June. PNC Arena, Raleigh. Sept. 30, 7 p.m. From $42. ticketmaster.com

NC Pride at Night Festival and Celebration

Love wins at this annual Pride Fest, first held June 25, 1988, where, then, over 2,000 participants marched to Capitol Square from NC State’s Memorial Bell Tower in the inaugural event. Today, the fest continues to honor the past and celebrate the future via its “Come one, love all” themed celebration of love, where proceeds will go to a selected charity. Entertainer Todrick Hall is the headline act. Hargett & Harrington Street intersection, Raleigh. Sept. 28, begins at 4 p.m. Free. prideforallnc.org

The Righteous Brothers

If you’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’ you can find it at the Carolina Theatre in Durham Sunday when blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers bring their Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame oeuvre of No. 1 classics to town. 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Sept. 29, 8 p.m. From $49.50. carolinatheatre.org

Viva Viclas

Go hog wild with this exhibit preview, where 10 LowRider Harleys meet 11 works of art in “Viva Viclas! The Art of the LowRider Motorcycle” to celebrate and explore themes in LowRider culture. Meet curators, owners and artists while enjoying music and noshing on nips and sips by Ex-Voto Cocina Nixtamal. CAM, Raleigh. Oct. 3, 6-8 p.m. Members $40, public $60. camraleigh.org

‘Blood at the Root’

Justice, race, class, relations between men and women, black family life — these are just some of what this bold ensemble taps into at Raleigh Little Theatre in the telling of true-story of the Jena Six. The show, according to the theater’s website, tells the story of “six black students who were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after being provoked with nooses hanging from a tree on campus.” Note, strong language, racial slurs and symbols of violence; parental discretion advised. Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Sept. 27-Oct. 13; Thursday to Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. Adults $27, students (through college)/seniors (62+) $23, first Sunday $14. raleighlittletheatre.org

Damon Wayans Jr.

Put me in, Coach! Wayans Jr. of “New Girl” fame (as Coach) and cult favorite “Happy Endings” bends the boards at Raleigh Improv for what promises to be a hilarious evening. 1224 Parkside Main St., Cary. Sept. 27, 7 and 9:15 p.m.; Sept. 28, 6:30 and 9 p.m. For 18+, from $22. improv.com/raleigh

Triangle Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Lace up in the walk to end Alzheimer’s, an event that helps raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care. Plus, help beat last year’s funds raised of more than $407,000. Registration required, no fee; however, walkers are encouraged to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds. N.C. Museum of Art, Raleigh. Sept. 29, noon-3 p.m. Price. act.alz.org/trianglewalk

Farmers Fall Fest

Happy fall, y’all. Get your fall on in Cary for this family-focused Farmers Fall Fest, feting farm, festivities and fun for all. Enjoy demos, games, local tunes, arts and crafts, food trucks, beer, wine and more. Downtown farmers market, 135 W. Chatham St., Cary. Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. caryfarmersmarket.com

Health and Wellness Fair

Free screenings and more. Now that we have your attention: Sept. 28 is a big day at Campbell Law as the school will host its first community Health and Wellness Fair. Free and open to the public, the event features mobile mammograms, oral cancer screenings, flu shots, multiple types of health screenings, mental health and wellness education, yoga, free tax preparation, pet health and service dog information and activities for children. Campbell Law School, 225 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Sept. 28, fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring ID and a copy of insurance.

10/40 Bike Ride and Bluegrass

Calling all cyclists of all skill levels! Also part of that big day at Campbell Law, the Fair is being held in conjunction with the law school’s 10/40 Anniversary “From the Creek to the Capital” Bike Ride. The 40-miler begins at Campbell University in Buies Creek at 8 a.m.; the 10-miler will begin at White Deer Park Nature Center in Garner at 9:30 a.m, with both culminating at Campbell Law School in downtown Raleigh. Post-ride, enjoy a pig pickin’ with bluegrass until noon so that you may head to the International Bluegrass Music Association festivities happening around downtown. Start sites, cities and times vary. Sept. 28. $40 registration fee per rider, includes free T-shirt and lunch. campbelllaw1040ride.itsyourrace.com

Oktoberfest 2019

Those dirndls and lederhosen are getting their wear around town! Next stop: Lafayette Village for a German-inspired fest with 20 fall-style beers, food, tunes, wiener dog races and more. Lafayette Village, Raleigh. Sept. 28, noon to 5 p.m. Free. lafayettevillageraleigh.com

NC Homebrew Fest

Also known as Southeastern Homebrew Minicon, this froth fest at Atlantic Brew Supply promises to sate your sudsy appetite in its annual celebration of all things brew. 3709 Neil St., Raleigh. Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10. atlanticbrewsupply.com