Your guide to Wednesday highlights at IBMA’s Bluegrass Ramble

Bluegrass greats jam backstage before IMBA Awards show Bluegrass greats including Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle, Tim O'Brien, Alison Brown, Missy Raines and more jam backstage following rehearsals for the IBMA Awards show Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Raleigh, NC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bluegrass greats including Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle, Tim O'Brien, Alison Brown, Missy Raines and more jam backstage following rehearsals for the IBMA Awards show Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Raleigh, NC.

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s Bluegrass Ramble continues Wednesday with music all around downtown.

Performers will be spread out at concerts through Thursday at Architect Bar & Social House, Kings, Lincoln Theater, Pour House, Vintage Church and the Raleigh Convention Center. (See addresses below.)

Admission requires an IBMA Business Conference badge or Bluegrass Ramble wristband.

A three-day pass is $50 for IBMA members, $60 for non-members and day-of admission. (A pass is included with conference registration).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Single-day passes are $25 for members, $30 for non-members and day-of admission.

Go to worldofbluegrass.org/bluegrass-ramble for tickets and lineup.

Here are some highlights of acts to check out.

The Dead South

If you like your bluegrass gentle, this probably isn’t the group for you. They’re loud, they’re bold, and they do the music their own way, unapologetically.

Where to see them: King’s, 9 p.m., and Lincoln Theater, 10 p.m. (Bluegrass Ramble)

Songwriters in the Round: Becky Buller, Laurie Lewis, and Irene Kelley

Songs, stories, and personalities are in the spotlight during “in the round” events, and these three talented songwriters have plenty of each to share.

Where to see them: King’s, 10 p.m. (Bluegrass Ramble)

Twisted Pine

Twisted Pine blends bluegrass and pop for an infectious sound. The original songs on their 2017 debut garnered a lot of well-deserved praise, but they’ve always peppered their sets with covers, and released an EP of them last year featuring an innovative take on Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.”

Where to see them: Pour House Music Hall, 9 p.m. (Bluegrass Ramble)

Damn Tall Buildings

Educated both at the prestigious Berklee College of Music and via busking on the Boston streets, the four members of Damn Tall Buildings put on an energetic show featuring a progressive take on stringband music.

Where to see them: Pour House Music Hall, 8 p.m. (Bluegrass Ramble)

Bluegrass Week venue locations

▪ Architect Bar & Social House: 108 1/2 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. architectbar.com

▪ Kings: 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. kingsraleigh.com

▪ Lincoln Theatre: 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. lincolntheatre.com

▪ The Pour House: 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. thepourhousemusichall.com

▪ Raleigh Convention Center: 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. raleighconvention.com

▪ Raleigh Marriott City Center: 500 Fayetteville St. Mall, Raleigh. (Carolina Suite on third floor, Congressional Room, State Ballroom AB and University Ballroom).

▪ Red Hat Amphitheater: 500 S. McDowell St, Raleigh. redhatamphitheater.com

▪ Vintage Church: 118 S. Person St., Raleigh. vintagenc.com

You can also find a map at worldofbluegrass.org.