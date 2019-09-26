Your guide to Thursday bluegrass highlights and the IBMA Awards

Ellis Dyson & The Shambles formed in Chapel Hill in 2013 as an outlet for their Ragtime/New Orleans/Big Band/Folk interests. The band features saxophone, trombone, banjo, guitar and bass.

The best of bluegrass will be honored today, and the Bluegrass Ramble has one more night in downtown.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s highlights.

For details, go to worldofbluegrass.org.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

IBMA Awards

The IBMA Awards ceremony is Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center.

Awards will be given in 17 categories, plus three inductees will be recognized with their inductions into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is hosted by Del McCoury and Jim Lauderdale, who have picked up their share of awards in the past. Performers include many of this year’s nominees and previous winners.

The Entertainer of the Year nominees are Balsam Range, who won last year, Sam Bush Band, The Earls of Leicester, Del McCoury Band and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. Other acts with multiple nominations include Sister Sadie, Carolina Blue, Mile Twelve, Molly Tuttle, Missy Raines and Rhonda Vincent, according to a news release.

The ceremony will be streamed live at facebook.com/intlbluegrass and on Sirius XM Satellite Radio (Bluegrass Junction).

Bluegrass Ramble

Performers will be spread out at Architect Bar & Social House, Kings, Lincoln Theater, Pour House, Vintage Church and the Raleigh Convention Center (two stages). See below for locations.

Single-day passes are $25 for members, $30 for non-members and day-of admission.

Go to worldofbluegrass.org/bluegrass-ramble for tickets and lineup.

Ramble highlights

Chatham Rabbits

This married duo has played their own shows and opened for some big names around the Triangle, but it seems inevitable that this band will be roaming farther from home soon. Their appealing songs explore Southern themes along with a good dose of storytelling.

When to see them: Thursday, 11 p.m., King’s (Bluegrass Ramble); Friday, 1:45 p.m., Hargett Street Stage (Wide Open Bluegrass)

Danny Burns

Danny Burns’ career has been marked by collaboration, and by soaking in the sounds of his native Ireland and adopted home in America to create a strain of folk all his own.

When to see him: 10 p.m., Lincoln Theater (Bluegrass Ramble)

Ellis Dyson and the Shambles

This brand of roots music leans heavily on the sounds of old-time and New Orleans jazz, keeping things fun even when they turn a little dark. Formed in Chapel Hill, this band packs stories into its songs and a party into its live shows.

When to see them: 10 p.m., Vintage Church (Bluegrass Ramble)

The Barefoot Movement

They perform barefoot, yes, but what you’ll remember is how the music moved you. Lead singer Noah Wall’s voice can blast you backward as well as pull you in, and the rest of the band has the harmonies and instrumental chops to support that ride.

When to see them: 10:45 p.m., Lincoln Theater (Bluegrass Ramble)

Bluegrass Week venues

▪ Architect Bar & Social House: 108 1/2 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. architectbar.com

▪ Kings: 14 W. Martin St., Raleigh. kingsraleigh.com

▪ Lincoln Theatre: 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh. lincolntheatre.com

▪ The Pour House: 224 S. Blount St., Raleigh. thepourhousemusichall.com

▪ Raleigh Convention Center: 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. raleighconvention.com

▪ Raleigh Marriott City Center: 500 Fayetteville St. Mall, Raleigh. (Carolina Suite on third floor, Congressional Room, State Ballroom AB and University Ballroom).

▪ Red Hat Amphitheater: 500 S. McDowell St, Raleigh. redhatamphitheater.com

▪ Vintage Church: 118 S. Person St., Raleigh. vintagenc.com

You can also find a map at worldofbluegrass.org.