What’s going on this week? Here are 13 of our Best Bets.

The Charlie Daniels Band is performing at the North Carolina State Fair. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The NC State is in full swing, plus there’s Triangle Oktoberfest, live music, food truck rodeos, beer festivals and more. Here’s your guide to what’s happening this week.

NC State Fair

Slide over Pumpkin Spice Latte. Roasted pumpkin spice corn from Douglas Farms is on the concourse. Add that to other new foods like JoCo HoHos from Fat Boys BBQ, Crack-n-Cheese stuffed turkey legs from Hickory Tree BBQ, Campfire on a Stick (Mini pancakes layered with toasted marshmallows covered in chocolate with a graham cracker topping) by Hot Chix Hotcakes and Chicken, and so much more. Per usual: “Nothing could be finer”! The Fair kicked off Oct. 17, and with it comes all the fantastic fried, farmy, freaky finds you could fancy. Running through Oct. 27, this year’s edition promises not to disappoint with 11 days of high-flying rides, the second annual kids’ Field of Dreams, art, livestock, shows (pig races! Sooo-eee!), the great pumpkin weigh-off and much more. NC State Fairgrounds, Raleigh. Oct. 17-27. Adults 13-64: $13; military adults 13-64 with valid ID: $8; youths 6-12: $7; seniors 65+ and children 5 and under: free; visit site for group pricing. ncstatefair.org

Homegrown Music Fest

Charlie Daniels Band headlines this year’s Homegrown Music Fest Oct. 22, one of 117 free concerts on deck for the Fair. Check site for full schedule. Dorton Arena, Raleigh. Oct. 17-27, times vary. Dorton Arena shows are free with entry to the N.C. State Fair. Doors at 7 p.m., shows begin at 7:30 p.m. ncstatefair.org

Wiener dog races are just part of the festivities at this weekend’s Triangle Oktoberfest, which is noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundayat Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets for ages 16 and older cost $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday and $30 for both days. Tickets for either day are $5 for ages 6 to 15 and free for 5 and younger. The event, held by The Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs, features entertainment, wiener dog races, German food, a beer garden, football viewing tent, beer judging competition and more. The races are Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. and include contests for best dressed dog. triangle october fest. org COURTESY OF GRAHAM WILSON

Triangle Oktoberfest

Beers, brats, Bavarian food — oh, my! Raise your steins for this stateside “Wisen’,” repping such Munich froth faves as Spatan, Hofbrau, Paulaner, Bitburger, Konig Ludwig and Ayinger to wash down the fab fare. NYC-based The Polka Brothers will be on-site to entertain, plus Wiener Dog Races (because, duh), Masskrugstemmen (a stein hoist competition), Hammerschlagen (hammer striking) and Kinder Platz (kid play area). New this year, don’t miss the Miss Oktoberfest Contest and a Beer Tasting Competition. All proceeds benefit the Triangle Oktoberfest Rotary Foundation. Prost! Booth Amphitheatre, Cary. Oct. 18, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Oct. 19, noon to 9 p.m. Admission $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday all day, and $15 for Saturday after 4 p.m. ages 16 and under, free; discounts of $5 for seniors 60+ and military (with ID). Beer samplers available for $25. triangleoktoberfest.org

Fashion Fest

Fashion and food intersect in downtown Raleigh for this inaugural fest celebrating both, with more than 40 locally owned boutiques and vendors for you to shop till you drop (think clothing, jewelry, gifts and more). And, of course, no fashion fest is complete without a runway show. Peep of-the-moment looks in the collaborative boutique fashion show put on by Models for Charity. DJ Supr will be on hand to keep your groove going, and Market Hall will keep your spirits up with, er, spirits and fab local fare. Each event vendor will donate a portion of sales to Carroll’s Kitchen. City Market, Raleigh. Oct. 24, 5-9 p.m. Free. https://historiccitymarket.com/events/2019/10/24/raleigh-fashion-fest

‘(En)compass’

Evocative, sensitive and feminine — so describes this photo-based storytelling exhibit by Dawn Surratt and Lori Vrba, “(en)compass,” which focuses on “the notion of a guiding inner compass, [as an] installation of imagery and objects [that] speaks to the metaphors of memory and direction.” Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St., Durham. Oct. 11-Dec. 20, hours Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment at dave@horseandbuggypress.com. Receptions Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m., short musical performance at 7 p.m. Free. horseandbuggypress.com

Mo’nique

If you’re looking for mo’ laughs, Mo’nique’s gotcha covered. The award-winning multimedia powerhouse — whose career began on a dare from her brother to take the stage in Baltimore and garnered a standing O — is famed for landmark performance stints (from “Def Comedy Jam” to “Showtime at the Apollo” to her Academy Award-winning role in “Precious”). She returns to her stand-up roots for two nights in Cary. Raleigh Improv, 1224 Parkside Main St., Cary. Oct. 18 and 19. Tickets 18+, $40-$90. improv.com/raleigh

Leslie Odom Jr. will perform at two concerts with the North Carolina Symphony Oct. 18-19. He is known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” on Broadway. He won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Amy Harris

NC Symphony with Leslie Odom Jr.

As part of the North Carolina Symphony Pops Series, Odom joins the orchestra for a specially curated selection of Broadway and jazz hits. He is perhaps best known for his Tony and Grammy awards-winning performance in the original cast of Broadway’s “Hamilton” as Aaron Burr. Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Oct. 18 and 19, 8 p.m. From $57. ncsymphony.org

Bon Iver and Feist

1234, it’s time to hit the PNC floor for Feist as she joins Bon Iver on its 2019 tour, with setlist songs rumored to include “Skinny Love,” “Blood Bank” and other fan faves. PNC Arena, Raleigh. Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. From $25. https://boniver.org/tour/

Falling For Local at Dix Park

Fall for fall — and all things local — at Dix Park this weekend with hay rides and free pumpkins, plus live music, a Kids’ Zone, local makers and vendors, Triangle craft brews and cider, and food trucks. Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh. Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $15-$25. facebook.com/shoplocalraleigh/

Trick or Eat Food Truck Rodeo

Look for 15 trucks, including local favorites Chirba Chirba, American Meltdown and many others, at the Trick or Eat Food Truck Rodeo in Garner. Sate your thirst with Brice’s Brewing Company, Double Barely Brewing and Haw River Farmhouse Ales. Lest you not be fooled by the name, the event does not include actual trick or treating. Downtown Garner. Oct. 20, noon to 5 p.m. Free to enter. facebook.com/DowntownGarner/

Halloween Hike

It’s like your very own “Blair Witch Project” by iPhone (I mean, you’ll be ’Gramming it, obv) via hike of Company Mill Trail in all its hallowed, haunted glory. If you dare. Umstead Park, Cary Entrance. Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. facebook.com/geekfitnetwork/

Pumpkins and Pints

Pumpkins, carving tools and paint make up the scene for your next fall date night, girls night out, fam-fun night or self-care evening out. Snack on caramel apples, sip on ciders and seasonal selections, and enjoy door prizes and raffle while showing off your pumpkin-decorating skills and doing good. Twenty-five percent of each ticket benefits Hope Animal Rescue. Bull City Ciderworks, 305 S. Roxboro St., Durham. Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. Tickets $20 per pumpkin in advance. $25 day of while supplies last. facebook.com/BullCityCiderworks/

World Beer Festival

Local, national and global brews take the spotlight at this 20-plus-year-strong fest for your brewsy pleasure, with food and tunes to boot. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham. Oct. 19, noon & 6 p.m. Tickets from $45 (DD tickets $15). worldbeerfestival.com/durham