What’s going on this week? Major art openings and Halloween events are your best bets.

“Self-Portrait with Monkeys,” Frida Kahlo, 1943, is in the exhibit, “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection,” at the N.C. Museum of Art. Copyright 2018 Banco de Mexico Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico

There’s a lot going on this weekend, plus Halloween is coming up.

‘Frida’

The N.C. Museum of Art screens “Frida,” the artful classic about the lives, loves and influence of two 20th century art icons — Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and her husband, Mexican painter and muralist Diego Rivera. The film captures your imagination and plays in conjunction with the new exhibit, “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection.” The exhibit opens Oct. 26. East Building, SECU Auditorium, NCMA, Raleigh. Film is Oct. 25, 8 p.m. Members, youth 7-18 and college students with ID, $5; nonmembers, $7. ncartmuseum.org

‘Scott Avett: Invisible’

Yes, of the band, The Avett Brothers. While you likely won’t hear him ballad out “I am Love and You” with his bro at the N.C. Museum of Art, you will have the chance to see what this multitalented artist (add visual artist to his musical prowess) has produced via his first solo exhibition, “Invisible.” The exhibit contains 45 pieces spanning two decades of work: from large-scale oils to bright color wheel prints to multimedia works integrating some of his music. Our pick: a couch installation surrounded by portraits of his children, where you can sit and listen to looped audio snippets from the artist’s life, as well as the room that gives insight into the band. From Oct. 12-24 and Jan. 20-Feb. 2, “Invisible” will be open on its own. In between, it will be ticketed as part of the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit. NCMA, Raleigh. Dates and times vary. Solo show: Members free, nonmembers up to $12; group show: members free, nonmembers up to $18. ncartmuseum.org

Bastille

“But if you close your eyes, does it all feel like nothing changed at all?” Maybe you’ll discover the answer while viewing Bastille’s Doom Days Tour, Part 1. Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. Oct. 25, 8 p.m. From $29. redhatamphitheater.com

Bastille performs at Red Hat Amphitheater Oct. 25. Piczo

Roaring Raleigh Lawn Party

Garb up in your greatest flappers and top hats as the Roaring ’20s descend on downtown Raleigh with a glimpse of the Jazz Age via dance performances and lessons, roving entertainers, model T cars, vintage clothing vendors and more. Mint Julep Jazz Band will headline the main stage, plus Russ Wilson as DJ, a spot from NC Youth Tap Ensemble and others to boot. Plus, there will be prizes for best dressed and best picnic setup. It promises to be the bee’s knees. Moore Square, Raleigh. Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, food and beverage available for purchase. raleighnc.gov

‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Don’t be a blockhead and miss your chance at the classic comic come to life via Clark Gesner’s musical with the whole gang. Does Lucy still love piano phenom Schroeder? Is Sally still mocking Linus? Is Snoopy in the doghouse? Just like a news comic, so much to unfold! Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Oct. 25-Nov. 3, times vary. Adults $17, children 12 and under $12. Sensory-friendly performance Nov. 9. raleighlittletheatre.org

Music of Hope and Love

Hope and love melodically merge in the music of concert singers of Cary Symphonic Choir, with guests artists Mallarmé Chamber Players and Panther Creek High School Chamber Choir, in this poignant and uplifting event featuring works by Jake Runestad, music by Beethoven and others. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25/$22 seniors) available online or at the Town of Cary box offices. Students are free. concertsingers.org

Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race

You better work, work it, girl. Do your thing on the runway. Don’t miss a night at the Durham Performing Arts Center as fan-favorite queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” return with a new 2019 production as “Mission leader Asia O’Hara is on a journey to save the universe with the help of her intergalactic queens.” DPAC, Durham. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. From $55. https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/rupauls-werq-the-world

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Dark Raleigh

Get spooked as this Dark Raleigh tour returns with all new true stories and lore revealing the dark side of life in the capital city (think sordid tales of murder, crime and death), presented by The City of Raleigh Museum and sponsored by The Haymaker. Tickets include one drink (beer or wine). Tours begin and end from the museum’s location in the historic Briggs Hardware building. After the tour, participants are invited to swap their own ghost stories at event sponsor The Haymaker (555 Fayetteville St.). Tour starts at 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. Oct. 28-29, 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. GA tickets $25, Friends of the City of Raleigh Museum Members $15. cityofraleighmuseum.org

Nightmare on South Street — A Masquerade Ball

With a name nodding to the famous Elm Street thriller, South Street gets its Halloween on via this Masquerade Ball, Carolina Ballet’s beloved annual fall fundraising event. Make mischief and merry at the elegant, entertaining party with dancing, drinking and costume comps, all to celebrate the Company, community and, of course, Halloween. Kick off the evening with canapés, cocktails and a few sweet treats. Then watch two half-hourlong performances (“The Raven” and “Lady in the White Veil”) before more drinking and mingling. The costume contest commences at 9p.m., presided over by a panel of celebrity judges looking to award such prizes as an overnight Umstead stay for two, a pair of Raleigh Denim jeans and more. Stay to dance the night away with the Company dancers as DJ Joe spins 10 p.m. till midnight. A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E South St, Raleigh. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. GA, $75; under 30 admission (for guests born after 1988), $50. carolinaballet.com/special-events/

Zombiepalooza

Rise up for the fourth annual fam-friendly Zombiepalooza featuring a free night of zombie cinema and cosplay. Dress up (there’s a contest!), channel your inner zombie and get your undead on. The Cary theater, Cary. Oct. 25, 7 p.m. Free. thecarytheater.com

Pumpkin Flotilla

Fans of the annual holiday flotilla in Wrightsville will be pumped to add this local pumpkin flotilla holiday edition to their agenda. Come costumed and bring your carved pumpkin (4 to 5:30 p.m.), then watch as they all set sail across Bond Lake at twilight (6:30 p.m.). Food trucks, live music and face-painting will be on-site to buoy up the fun factor. Discounted boat rentals available prior to the event. Float space is limited, so float on a first-come first-served basis. Bond Park Boat House, 801 High House Road, Cary. Oct. 25, 4-7 p.m. Free. townofcary.org/Halloween

Nightmare on Glenwood

It’s a thriller night as Tin Roof celebrates its first Halloween in Raleigh on Glenwood South. Adam Lee Decker Trio kicks off the freaky fun while you sip on Halloween-themed cocktails, snap up some memories in the photo booth and more. Raise the roof with the rooftop DJ, and earn bragging rights in the midnight costume contest. 300 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Oct. 26, 6-10 p.m. Free to enter. facebook.com/TinRoofRaleighNC

Hibernian Halloween Party

Scare up a good time at Hibernian’s Halloween Party with spooktacular drink specials, a midnight costume contest with prizes and all kinds of other freaky fun. Kitchen stays open to feed the demons until 2 a.m. 311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Oct. 31, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. facebook.com/HibernianPub/

Boo Bash

Save the tricks — Drive Shack has the treats. Tee up with your boo for some scary “boo” time to include trick-or-treating (starting at 1 p.m.), face painting, a photo booth, free kid’s meals (with purchase of BayPlay). Costumes encouraged. Drive Shack Raleigh, 6901 Play Golf Way. Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m. facebook.com/DriveShackRaleigh