What to Watch on Thursday: Big changes for the final season of ‘Will and Grace’

The Unicorn (8:30 p.m., CBS) - When Grace gets the lead in the school musical, Wade realizes — after he hears her sing — that her teachers are giving her special treatment.

Will & Grace (9:30 p.m., NBC) - The 11th — and final — season premieres tonight with Grace returning from her European travels and receiving life-changing news. Also, Karen teaches Will how to become better at phone sex, and in the process Will inadvertently admits he wants a family with McCoy (Matt Bomer).

Evil (10 p.m., CBS) - On Halloween night, Kristen and David are sent to assess an exorcism. (This show is surprisingly creepy.)

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
